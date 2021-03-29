After a lightening-quick, four-week season, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam 2021 Islandwide Tennis Tournament continues today with several semifinal matches and one championship match.

On Friday afternoon, at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles' Anthony Gregoire punched his ticket into the semifinals by beating Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Ted Cho 8-5.

“I played him about one or two years ago,” Gregoire said. “He improved a lot. My opponent was really good."

Gregoire, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, had breezed into the quarterfinals matchup with a first-round bye. Cho, who had put in a little extra work, skated through Round 1 with an 8-0 win over Guam High School Panthers’ Luke Magrath.

Against Gregoire, it appeared as if Cho’s early-round experience had shaken off any nerves and he was gunning for the upset.

With the score tied 2-2, Cho’s smooth, consistent strokes frustrated Gregoire, as the Eagle's errors began piling up. Instead of working through points and forcing his opponent to make mistakes, the 14-year-old Gregoire tried smacking winners. Some went in, but most sailed past the baseline.

“I started baseballing the ball. I started smacking it and didn’t do the right stroke,” Gregoire said.

Gregoire’s strategy wasn’t working. It was time for something new.

Trailing 2-5 and serving, a third break of Gregoire’s serve would have created too deep a hole, and the freshman knew that.

“I made too many unforced errors and that’s how I got that far in the hole,” he said.

As if a switch had gone off inside his head, he remembered his coaching. With a newfound relaxed, more natural game plan, he won the next six games and closed out the match.

“I feel like I escaped the jaws of defeat,” Gregoire said. “I was really nervous.

“I reset,” he said, adding, “I was losing multiple points in a row.

“I was shaky, but then I started building more confidence. The more points I won, I started building myself back up."

Gregoire said he went back to the basics and started moving his way back up to where he could start advancing and control the points - coming to the net and putting the ball away.”

As Gregoire’s nerves appeared to settle and his confidence grew, Cho made mistakes. Sensing his opponent was feeling pressure from a shift in momentum, the Eagle worked his way to the net at every opportunity, racking up volley winners and forcing the Friar to come up with big passing shots.

Cho, serving at 5-5, faced double break point, which he erased with a service winner and a tightly played point that ended in his favor.

On sudden-death break point, Cho missed his first serve. Gregoire, knowing his opponent had been struggling with his second serve, stood five feet behind the service line, challenging him to make the serve. As Cho double-faulted, the gamesmanship had paid off.

Cho, serving at 5-7, had one final chance to stay in the match, But after a Gregoire overhead grazed the tape and dropped in for an excuse-me winner, luck wasn’t on his side. At 15-30, with a powerful forehand return, Gregoire drilled a winner to set up double match point.

But as he had done before, Cho gave himself a chance. After working his way to deuce, he faced sudden-death match point.

With one last, mighty return, Gregoire crushed a winner.

“I feel like this made me more confident for the next round,” said Gregoire, who will play FD’s Arjan Sachdej in today's semifinal at 4 p.m. at Tamuning Tennis Courts. … “I think it was actually a good thing I played a better player in the beginning rounds, so I could see what it’s like and be more ready for the next rounds.”