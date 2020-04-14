We are now several months into the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the world as we know it. The pandemic has impacted many lives, none more so that the island’s top female runner and Guam Olympian – Regine Tugade.

For Tugade, this past spring and summer was meant to be a capstone of years of training. First, she was slated for her collegiate championships, then the Micronesian Regional Championships, capped off with her swan song at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Squeezed into training and competition, Tugade was also set to get married, with ceremonies in Michigan in May and back at home on Guam in July. All before turning her attention to her new career as a surface warrior officer on the USS Iwo Jima.

Tugade knew the Olympics were in jeopardy as the pandemic unfolded, expecting it to be pushed back, all the while hoping her schedule to start her Naval career would allow her to compete.

“With my current schedule for the next two and a half years, and knowing my ship’s schedule, 2021 Olympics is a big question mark … I’m either going to sacrifice my career and put it to a halt for a while during a really important stage in my timeline, or sacrifice my spot to compete,” Tugade told The Guam Daily Post, while isolating with her fiancé, Aaron Watson in Florida.

A tough pill to swallow when there are records to set and when she knows she has the speed to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

“I know I’m fast, and I know I can be creative and figure out a way to train during my deployment, but I know it will not be optimal,” added Tugade.

Keeping positive, Guam’s fastest female is hoping to find a balance between her career in the Navy, and continue her passion for track.

“2021 is definitely one of my top priorities, but it mostly depends on what my near-future looks like in the Navy,” Tugade said.

The impact of the pandemic on the Navy has hit very close to home with the looming presence of the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, docked at Guam with more than 550 sailors testing positive for COVID-19, a constant reminder of what the world is up against.

With a scheduled date to report to school in late November and then report to her ship, the USS Iwo Jima, Tugadem said she is confident the Navy is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of sailors.

“I know that the military is taking this pandemic extremely seriously and has made several changes and implemented very strict policies,” said Tugade.

Tugade is planning to return to Guam in June to work with the Naval Academy’s Admissions Department, with some of that work allowing her to work with the island’s school system.

“I was extremely excited to give back and be involved with our island’s young adults for a few months before starting up school. Hopefully this still works out and I can return in June,” said Tugade, a 2016 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

With the new normal set for the unforeseeable future, Tugade said she has toned down her training, gotten some much needed rest, and has picked up cooking.

“It’s especially nice because I get to make all of the local food I’ve been missing out on for so long,” highlighted Tugade.

She acknowledges her May wedding date in Michigan might be in jeopardy, but is holding out prayers that the ceremony on Guam in July is not postponed.

She said not to worry, “If our first wedding doesn’t go as planned, we do plan to elope as soon as I graduate and commission,” exclaimed Tugade.

With so much disruption and huge milestones lost, Tugade has a message to others who are also struggling with lost memories and disappointment, “yes, we are allowed to be sad.”

But at the same time, there are more important and devastating things happening around the world right now, noted Tugade.

“A good friend of mine who helped me cope through this told me to be resilient, and most importantly, be here for everyone,” she said. “Trust that God always has a plan, and He will deliver.”