Keiani Pangelinan, a 2020 graduate from St. Paul Christian School, says college wasn’t in her plans at all. The military was her first option, but even that was iffy.

Then, her rugby coach at Okkodo High School, Tony Acosta, opened the door to playing collegiate rugby. And, their discussions paid dividends with Pangelinan recently committing to American International College, an NCAA Division I rugby program out of Springfield, Massachusetts.

“At first I didn't really want to go to college,” she said, admitting her answer was always an emphatic “no” when asked about going to school beyond high school. “But, Coach Tony Acosta called us about the opportunity – I decided to go for it because of my passion for rugby.

Combined with her love for rugby and the golden chance to also attend school and compete only an hour away from her best friend, Seiana Mae Ann Guerrero Livaie Nedlic, was too good of an opportunity to pass up, she said. Nedlic is currently in Maryland, playing Division I rugby for Mount St. Mary’s University.

While they won’t be on the same team, she will be only an hour away from her former Okkodo teammates Nedlic and Mara Victoria Tamayo, both of whom suit up for MSMU.

“It feels exciting because I have always been active year-round, playing different sports, and it's more exciting knowing I can play the sport that I fell in love with,” she said. "I never saw myself playing sports beyond high school, but my mindset changed once I told myself that I could be playing more rugby.”

Finding a home on the rugby field

Pangelinan played multiple sports at St. Paul, wearing their colors for soccer, volleyball and basketball – part of a championship run her sophomore and junior years and traveling to different parts of Asia for competition and fellowship.

Her sports accolades are numerous with several championships under the Warrior banner in volleyball and basketball. She also competed with Team Guam at the U17 FIBA Women's National Tournament. Her teammates, the challenges, successes and the work it took be competitive all combined to make her the athlete she is today.

Talented in nearly every sport, Pangelinan says she truly found her home on the rugby field, while affiliating with the Okkodo Bulldogs.

It wasn't an easy decision, Pangelinan said about taking the step to affiliate with Okkodo – a rival school. But, she couldn't get a rugby program going at her home school, so she took the first step.

"I was scared and worried the girls wouldn't like me," she said. Her mindset changed the first practice, she said, adding "the girls were really welcoming and very encouraging. I was so shy and lost, and they were very helpful."

Describing her "sister chain," Pangelinan added "I am so blessed to be a part of Okkodo's program – their staff and students are all so kind and welcoming. The girls and coaches will forever have a place in my heart."

Rugby is her passion, and the normally shy Pangelinan opens up as she shares her drive to play rugby.

“I love everything about rugby,” Pangelinan says.

The adrenaline and physicality, combined with a need for a varied skill set, makes the ever-changing game a welcome change of pace, Pangelinan said.

“There is so much to do in just 7-minute halves,” she said. “I always thought 7 minutes was so short but while you're playing it feels like an hour because there is so much going on.”

Pangelinan understands her game will change when she plays for AIC. They play 15s stateside, while Guam normally plays 7s.

But the change is what makes rugby so fascinating, she says.

The opportunity to learn something new and adapt her skillset is a challenge she welcomes.

Known for being a team player and a grind-it-out worker, Pangelinan said she is eager to learn and hopefully add something to the AIC Yellow Jackets’ roster.

“I am committed to everything I do, and I am very hardworking,” she said. “I am always willing to try new things and do whatever i have to do to be successful in academics and in rugby.”

A future criminal justice major, Pangelinan started school online for AIC already, working hard to catch up after missing out on the first two weeks. She is slated to head to Massachusetts for spring semester.

When asked why criminal justice, she says “I always wanted to become a detective ever since I was little. I would always watch ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Law & Order’ with my grandparents.”

As far as her athletics, she’s already started communicating with her team and coaches, she said.

“They are so kind, helpful and welcoming people,” she said. “I am so excited to meet them and be a part of their program.”

For now, she continues to train and run daily, while attending her online classes.

Thanking her support crew

While her work ethic will ensure she succeeds, she thanked everyone who has molded her into the person and athlete she is.

“I would like to thank my mom, my dads, my grandparents, my siblings, my uncles, my Auntie lhieanah, The Samonte family and Mama Gina,” she said, ticking off the names on a massive support crew. She thanked her “best friends – Seiana (Nedlic), Jazmin (Samonte) and Dshanae (Cruz)” as well as her “other half Jonmichael (Lorena) and his family.”

She said many people have shaped her into being who she is, so she wanted to make sure she named everyone.

“I wouldn't be who I am today without their guidance and support in everything I do,” she said.

“I would also like to thank my coaches – Mr. (Stu) Schaefer, Coach Al Garrido, Coach Alex Deleon Guerrero, Coach Max (Veimau) and the rest of my coaches who have coached me,” she said. “Thank you for all the skills, mostly introducing me to new things in each sport and for believing in me. Thank you for helping me accomplish big things.”

Mostly, she said, she wanted to ensure Coach Acosta was recognized for helping her get the opportunity. More importantly, she said, his belief in her skillset and willingness to reach out allowed her to extend her rugby career beyond high school.