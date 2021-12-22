When American International College made history Nov. 21, dethroning the defending champions, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, 29-17 in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division II Championship game, it was the highlight of Keiani Pangelinan’s collegiate career.

Only in her sophomore year at AIC, the criminal justice major said she entered her first collegiate season nervous and unsure if she could make an impact at the next level.

But, Pangelinan said she had to trust in her work ethic. Riding high on her support from the people back home, she said it was important to just play hard every game and make an impact. One of three Guam athletes – Joanne Alvarez, Sheila Sarmiento and Pangelinan – who suit up for the Yellow Jackets women’s rugby team, Pangelinan said she knows she’s part of a driven group that’s paving the way for younger athletes on island.

“Of course, I was nervous, but, as the season went on, I adjusted and started to play hard every game with passion and confidence,” said Pangelinan, who graduated from St. Paul but suited up for Okkodo High School’s rugby team.

Pangelinan, who is on island hiding from the snow currently falling in Massachusetts and eating good food with family members and friends who love her, said it was an amazing feeling to be a part of the school’s first championship.

“It felt like all our hard work and dedication all played off. It was a feeling so unexplainable, but just having to celebrate with a team that became my sisters who have my back on and off the field felt amazing,” she said.

Rugby, in general, is very intense, she said. The physicality and strategy are draining on the mind and body.

“But, we were just dominating both offense and defense,” she said, reflecting on the win. “You can tell we came to win and we weren't going home without a win. We all did our part and we all had each other’s back no matter what.”

'I played this game for my Papa'

Going into the game, Pangelinan’s heart was heavy.

“I lost my grandpa the night before the big game and I was not sure if I could even participate in this final game. My grandpa is my best friend,” she said.

Reminding herself that her grandpa wanted her on the field, Pangelinan channeled every bit of her Papa’s wisdom.

“I had to tell myself that I am playing this game for him and that my sisters on the field had my back, no matter what,” she said. “I’m not going to lie, I broke down a couple times during the game, but my teammates lifted me up and helped me so much. … I played this game for my Papa.”

Leaving the island behind to pursue a dream

Reflecting on her two years at AIC, Pangelinan said it was tough at first leaving everything she loves behind.

A self-proclaimed family-first athlete, Pangelinan said she was able to carve a new home with the group of Guam athletes that moved into AIC over the last year and a half.

“Knowing that it made me feel more comfortable that I had people from my roots. We were all strangers when I first met them but now they are my home away from home,” she said. “I am extremely grateful for each and every one of them.”

Embracing the game and the work was easy for the driven athletes – none of whom are strangers to working hard. Digging in when the work was physically taxing, staying up late to ensure grades were up to par – Pangelinan said they knew they could handle that. They were used to working hard and, in fact, enjoyed the bruising physicality of the game and the work it took to stay on the field.

Making friends is the best part of being on the field, she said.

“I just love how rugby brings other players together and creates so much friendships,” she said.

Learning 15s added a new element to her game strategy. Pangelinan admitted it was a “little tough” at first, but she started to understand the ins and outs, learning that there was more to the sport.

All of it was great, she said.

But, the weather? The snow? That’s not fun, Pangelinan said, adding it’s definitely been an adjustment for the islanders, who’d rather rock shorts than jackets and thermals.

“I am still not used to the weather,” she said, adding it’s good to be home. “It’s funny, all you see is me, Joanne (Alvarez) and Sheila (Sarmiento) wearing layers to practice and warmups before the game, but others could wear shorts and not be cold.

“I can't stand the cold,” Pangelinan said, dropping a handful of sad emojis during a quick text follow-up. “It was cold already in October.”

Looking forward to spring 2022 season

While her best memory – so far – is her celebration on the field that cold Sunday afternoon, Pangelinan isn’t resting on her laurels. Already, she’s working to ensure she stays in shape and continues working out because the spring season kicks off when she returns to school.

“I have to work on my kicking and just staying in shape for the next season,” she said.

With one championship in her pocket, Pangelinan said it’s important she continues to work hard and give her all in “practices and every game until we work our way up to win another championship. … I love (my teammates) so much and I could not see myself winning a championship with any other group of girls.”

Her advice to younger athletes who want to pursue sports at the next level is to never give up.

“There is always going to be a school who is going to want an island beast. We all play with heart and we all are used to working hard in every opportunity we get,” she said. “I am family-oriented. It gets hard leaving home, but you know our island is always going to be here, so go accomplish your dreams. … Your family is always going to have your back no matter what."

Not downplaying the work it takes, Pangelinan said Guam athletes have the mentality and they can do it. They just have to be brave enough to leave home.

Pangelinan said it’s a lot – mentally, emotionally and physically – playing at the next level, and, while she’s working, she’s never alone. There are so many people in her corner, she said.

“I would like to thank my mom, my stepdad, my uncles, my father, my sisters, my brother and my other half because without their love and support, I wouldn't be where I am today. They are the reason I am able to accomplish my dream,” she said. “I would like to thank my best friend, Lini, and her Tafuna family for being my family away from home because they have treated me like one of their own and I am so grateful to have them.

“Lastly I would like to thank my grandpa and grandma – the rocks of my life. Every accomplishment in my life is because of you both,” she added. “You both have done so much for me and no one can ever relate. Every game I play I am going to dedicate to you, Papa. I love you all so much and I am grateful for each and every one of you.”