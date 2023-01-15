The Houston Sabercats of Major League Rugby will officially open their sixth season Feb. 20 as they hit Interstate 45 and head due north to challenge the Dallas Jackals.

The Sabercats, one of the original teams of Major League Rugby, are coming off the back of their best season to date, finishing in third place overall after losing to the Seattle Seawolves in the Western Conference finals.

One of Guam’s best athletes to date, Zach Pangelinan, has been a member of the Sabercats team since their inaugural season and is as hungry as ever to go out and show the rest of MLR that their 2022 season was no fluke, but rather the start of something special in Houston.

“After our finish last season and finally getting a taste of what it’s like to be in the playoffs, I am very excited for this season as we’ve added a few weapons to our squad who will most definitely help us achieve what every team wants and that’s to lift the trophy at the end. I’m confident that we will best last year’s performance,” he said.

Pangelinan, 34, suffered a partially torn quad in a match against Los Angeles in 2021. The play itself was outstanding as Zach intercepted a pass and would have been in to the try zone himself only for his quad to go about 20 meters out. Zach unbelievably still had the presence of mine to offload the ball from the floor for his teammate to score the try before he was carted off the field.

When discussing the injury, Pangelinan mentioned how difficult of a situation it was for him.

“I partially tore my quad in a game and it set me back about six to eight weeks. I was in a dark place during that time. Fortunately, I had so much support from my family and friends. My teammates were especially important as they helped me get out of the hole I was in, never letting me feel sorry for myself or get too down. Keeping that positive mindset was the biggest key for me to get back to doing what I love,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

Being a professional athlete at 34 years old is no easy feat, but to come back from that type of injury and get back to performing at one’s highest levels is very difficult.

When most athletes are winding down at this point in their career, Pangelinan is still motivated to achieve more. He said he is still driven by the bond he’s created in the trenches.

“The one thing that drives me to keep going is the guys I share the shed with,” he said. “The guys I bleed, sweat, and fight next to so we can achieve the same goal! My brothers!”

Well into preseason training, Pangelinan and his brothers understand what it takes to reach the next level and are working hard with that singular goal in mind.

“We now know what kind of beast it takes to be successful in the knockout stages,” he said about the tough loss in the conference finals. “It was the club’s first-ever playoff appearance (last year) and it definitely showed but we’ve been putting in the hard yards this preseason and we have built a really good culture within our team. Hopefully, it’ll translate into an even better season for us this year.”

Although it may toughen the competition, Pangelinan is celebrating the fact that Jacob Flores, another CHamoru rugby player who played for Seattle, had made it to the MLR.

“CHamorus in the MLR? How could I not be happy? That makes me very proud to see and have our athletes from Guam excel in professional sport. I’m proud especially because I know what kind of sacrifices they have had to make,” he said.

What has mattered most to him when reflecting on his journey so far?

“The moments that stick out to me has to be having my family in the stands,” Pangelinan said. “That has to be the biggest one. It’s definitely been a fun ride so far but I’m not done just yet.”

According to Pangelinan, he still has a lot left in the tank and he’s more motivated than ever to achieve his goals. He shared some advice he’d give his younger self or any other athletes from Guam looking to take the next step on their journey: “Take the door of opportunity when presented. Walk through it and enjoy the moments, both good and bad.”

Looking ahead to what’s to come, Pangelinan plans to eventually come home to give back to the local rugby community.

“I really want to have rugby camps on Guam within the next couple of years and help as many kids and young adults with rugby as I can. I want to show them that this could be a real pathway for them,” he said.

Still a big kid at heart himself, Pangelinan knows how difficult it is to play at the highest levels for as long as he has, but his mindset is strong and he is determined to achieve more.

“I want to play this game at the highest level for a few more years but at this stage, it’s all maintenance and mindset,” he told the Post. “I’m taking it day by day and really making sure to appreciate every single moment.”

Be sure to follow Pangelinan and the Houston Sabercats this season and look out for his matches on Fox Sports.