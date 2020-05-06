Island basketball standout and women's national team member Joylyn Pangilinan can see the finish line in her collegiate career and, depending on how things go, may still get to suit up for her master's degree.

Technically, Pangilinan said, this is her last year. When The Guam Daily Post caught up with her late last week, she was balancing multiple Zoom conferences with her professors at Enderun College, most of which are smashed between daily doubles that she's still pulling because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am currently on my last semester of college. After this semester, which ends May 30, I will still most probably still play basketball during the summer – if all clears up – and in August since my internships are still pending,” said the culinary arts major. Her major requires two internships, which can be done in the Philippines, or she can take her talents stateside, or to Europe or other parts of Asia.

“My plans are still to take my first internship locally, meaning in Philippines, which will take about 3 months,” she said, roughly 400 hours, allowing her to still suit up for Enderun.

But, the pandemic has forced her to take a step back, she said.

She came home when it started getting rough in the Philippines after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a travel lockdown and implemented a shutdown across Manila.

News out of Manila hasn’t been good for the city’s residents, Pangilinan said, describing the chaos as people rebel against the lockdown.

“They do not want to stay home, sadly,” she said. “But it’s kind of understandable, people are hungry. … The government and mayors aren’t really doing much to help them out.”

With the Philippines currently unstable, many of the country's hotels and restaurants aren’t accepting interns, she said.

“So once COVID clears up, that’s when we can start applying for our internship,” she said, hopefully.

Her Enderun coach also offered her another alternative – the opportunity to get her master’s degree with University of Santo Tomas and suit up for the Tigers under scholarship. UST, a prestigious, private university in Manila, plays for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, which is the most well-known league in the country.

It’s a great opportunity, Pangilinan said, adding she can pursue a degree with a program that complements her culinary degree.

“My chances are still 50/50. I want to take the opportunity to play in the UAAP, however, there are some complications that may stop me from pursuing this path,” she said. “I will, though, keep considering this as an option after my internships are done.”

For now, Pangilinan juggles a full class load and a full workout load.

“Training is still tough mentally and physically,” she said, describing double workouts that include weights and cardio, as well as nightly prayers with her team.

A student of the game, Pangilinan said she never wants to stop learning, understanding that those skills can carry over into her work ethic as she pursues a career and life away from the hardwood.

“My goal is also to keep learning new ways to get better and from my coaches, mentors and the younger generation as well,” she said. "We can learn from everyone.”

An offensive powerhouse, Pangilinan is often described as a ferocious competitor with a deadly spin and the ability to fire at will from all spots on the court. However, her hope is to make an impression and an impact beyond the lines of the court.

“My ultimate goal as an athlete and as a professional is to be a role model that kids growing up can look up to and come to for advice, especially the young girls who dream to be on the level Kali (Benavente), Destiny (Castro) and I are at,” she said.