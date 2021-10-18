The Guam High School Panthers football team opened its 2021 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association campaign on Saturday with a 14-6 win over the visiting George Washington High School Geckos in Agana Heights.

The Panthers, with 24 players on the roster, were forced to play ironman style against the very physical Geckos.

“We had to think to ourselves that this was going to be a dogfight,” said Panthers safety and offensive utility player Zeshaun Adams. “Knowing the amount of people we had, we just had to toughen it up and play through it. We knew this was going to be a tough game, and it definitely was. … This game required a lot, not from just me, but as a team.”

Rising to the challenge, in his first high school football game, Panthers’ Benjamin Harris, a freshman, caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Johnson, a first quarter, 25-yard connection. Harris, with a career night on defense, also forced two fumbles.

“To be honest, I was really nervous,” Harris said. “I felt like I was going to make a lot of mistakes, but I had the team get my back and cheer me on and that really brought my confidence back up.”

Adams, in the second quarter, punched in the Panthers second touchdown, a four-yard run, the game’s final score.

Adams, who also played safety, said that “we had to toughen up and give everything we got for a defensive stand.”

“On a 24-man roster, there isn’t a lot of subs, so we just got to go through it,” he added.

While the Panthers found early success, the Geckos struggled on offense, entering the red zone on only two occasions.

In the second quarter, for the Geckos’ only score, a big fourth-down conversion from quarterback Ricardo Leon Guerrero II to wide receiver Jake Cruz resulted in a 20-yard touchdown strike.

Guam High, forcing five fumbles and recovering three, was relentless on defense.

“After their first fumble, we saw that the ball was really slippery, so we tried to punch that ball out every chance we could,” Harris said.

Until the 2021 season, Johnson had played only receiver. The season-opening debut revealed his adaptability, athleticism and ability to handle pressure.

“I didn’t know if I was going to do bad or good, but I just pushed through,” Johnson said. "It was really my line, they really protected me out there and I have to give a lot of thanks to them.

“I’m very confident in my arm, but it really starts in the trenches. If they aren’t blocking for me, I can’t get the ball out.”

The Geckos, with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, had a chance to tie the Panthers. But with time ticking down and 55 yards to the end zone, Guam High’s coverage team stepped up, forcing a turnover on downs.

“This win is going to make us tougher, stronger and build our bond as a team,” Harris said. “We’re going to overcome more challenges that face us.”