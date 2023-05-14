The Guam High School Panthers and the Notre Dame High School Royals met on Friday night in the finals of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Girls Soccer championship game.

After 80-plus minutes of back-and-forth action, it was the Panthers who emerged victorious with a 4-0 win, earning their third girls soccer title in school history.

Fans were still making their way in as the match got underway. Guam High had their full arsenal of attacking threats, led by Nykale Penn, Ryley Munoz and Aubrey Ibanez. Notre Dame was led by their two workhorses in midfield, Maya Iriarte and Anita Manglona. Faith Piper, usually a winger, was once again forced to jump in goal for the Royals as starting goalkeeper Arriah Arceo still wasn’t cleared to play after her unfortunate collision in the semifinal match against Harvest.

It didn’t take long for each team to get their first shots on goal, with both goalkeepers being forced to make saves within the first five minutes of the match.

With most of the attention focused on each team’s respective attacks, it was their defenses that really stood out early on. The back line of Guam High was well organized and aggressive toward the ball, not giving much space and time to any of the Royals' attackers. On the other end, Notre Dame’s defense was doing well to stifle the high-powered attack of Guam High, led by Ava San Nicolas.

Guam High began to put more pressure on the Royals' defense, pinning them back and not giving them any space to play out. While there was space behind the Panthers' defense to attack, the couple of times that Notre Dame played some nice passes in behind, the Guam High defenders recovered.

Piper was called into action on back-to-back plays. After making a great save to tip a shot off the crossbar, there was a bit of confusion between her and a defender, which allowed Penn to get to the rebound first. As she shot, Piper made a huge diving save, sacrificing her body to get in front of it before a Royals defender was able to clear the danger.

Ibanez started making her presence known, constantly threatening down the left side for the Panthers with a combination of nice dribbling and some great passing to find the open player. She constantly challenged the Royals' defense with her effort and guile, but Notre Dame was equal to the task, keeping the game scoreless.

Deadlock broken

Both teams battled brilliantly, giving the fans all they could ask for, but it was the Panthers who would break the deadlock in the 34th minute after some nice combination play down the right wing led to a good cross into the box for Penn to finish neatly with one touch into the bottom left corner. Piper got down quickly but it just got by her outstretched hands to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead going into the second half.

Notre Dame, knowing they needed to create more chances up front to get back into the game, moved Manglona up top in hope she would give them the skill and speed needed to unlock the stingy Panthers defense. It looked as if the tactic was going to pay off as the Royals were finally able to sustain an attack of their own, pinning the Panthers back in their own half.

After a slew of half-chances went begging by the Royals, Ibanez took it upon herself to relieve some pressure. A nice pass in behind the Royals' defense released the determined midfielder, who dribbled aggressively down the right side with two Notre Dame defenders giving chase. Ibanez was able to cut back onto her right foot before hitting a powerful shot into the far post corner to extend the Panthers lead to 2-0 in the 45th minute.

With their defense standing strong, the Panthers attackers were able to focus on getting a third goal. In the 64th minute, they did just that. A nice pass in the box found Ibanez, who hit a shot hard and low past Piper to make the score 3-0.

Piper was moved up to the wing in hopes of creating a spark for the Notre Dame attack, but with the three-goal lead, the Guam High defense was able to keep numbers back to handle the threat.

Ibanez and the Panthers attack didn’t let up and she was able to score again in added time to complete a hat trick.

Only a sophomore, Ibanez, a member of the Guam U17 national team, said her focus was solely on doing her part to help her team win.

“I just really wanted to win and also leave our seniors with something special they can remember. It was really great to win the championship and see all the hard work and dedication that we put in pay off,” she said.

While she's happy to soak up the victory and spend time with her soon-to-be graduating teammates, she does believe there's enough talent in the returning group to push for another championship.

“We have a lot of players returning, which will give us a good change to get back to the championship game if we come back with the same commitment and dedication as this season. Losing our seniors is going to hurt, as they played a huge role this season, but I think we can do it again next year,” she said.