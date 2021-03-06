After more than 18 months since the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam held its last cross-country meet, on Thursday afternoon, the dubious streak was broken wide open at Guam High School.

The Panthers, on their home course, swept the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars 17-38, and edged the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 21-39.

In the girls competition, Panthers freshmen reigned supreme, with Liliana Fennessey, in 21 minutes, 2 seconds, placing first in the division and fifth overall. Rounding out the Panthers top five, Molly Lang, in 22:03, placed second, Sameha Wilbanks, in 22:38, placed third, Hailey Burns, in 25:42, finished in fourth place. Michaela Schwappach, who finished behind a pair of Cougars, in 28:18, placed seventh.

“It feels really good to compete again and see all the new faces,” said Fennessey, whose blazing time has set the bar early for the All-Island finale.

Not to be outperformed by their young female counterparts, the Panthers boys underclassmen were equally up to the challenge.

Joseph Schwartz, who posted the day’s fastest time in 19:43, 34 seconds quicker than the Friars’ strongest runner, led the powerful Panthers.

In 20:17, FD’s EJ Manibusan was the first Friar to cross the tape, taking second place.

“Our team has been working really hard and we trusted our training and fitness,” Schwartz said.

GHS head oach Joe Taitano, one of the winningest sports figures in Guam history, said the race route is one of the toughest courses on island right now, and tactics played a critical role in the win.

The course, which laps around the campus, included the hills next to the football field.

“I was very pleased with the turnout, especially with the number of runners from the FD team,” Taitano said. “They had 28 runners, and they actually have two teams – a gold team and a maroon team.”

“Our team did really well, but I still see a lot of areas we can improve on until the All-Island meet,” Fennessey said. “I’m so glad we have coach Taitano, he understands what we need to do to improve our times.”

FD's Manibusan, who had not raced competitively since middle school, said he was also happy with his performance and is confident his team will get faster as the season progresses.

“I haven’t run in a race since middle school, so it feels good to compete and train again with others,” he said.