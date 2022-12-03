The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Cross-Country Meet is a week away, and the Guam High School Panthers, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars got in one more tuneup before the big day.

On Thursday afternoon, on an all-grass course near Two Lovers Point, the Panthers boys and girls teams defeated the Friars and Cougars in convincing fashion.

In boys competition, the Panthers defeated the Friars 16-47. In the girls event, Guam High defeated Academy 19-42.

“I think our coaches really did a good job training us and giving us workouts that make us fast,” said Guam High’s Trayton Crandell, an 18-year-old senior.

Using the final regular season race for fine-tuning, Crandell told The Guam Daily Post he wanted to focus on the middle of his race.

“I tend to slow down near mile three, so I tried making sure that I stayed fast,” he said.

Although FD’s Erwin “EJ" Manibusan Jr. finished fifth and broke up the clean sweep, the Panthers showed why they are the team everybody will be gunning for at the All-Island meet.

In 18 minutes, 24 seconds, Guam High’s Joseph Schwartz was the fastest boys finisher. Eleven seconds behind Schwartz, in 18:35, Trayton Crandell placed second. With a bit of distance between second and third places, Guam High’s Sean Muller, in 19:19, delivered a bronze medal performance. Eleven seconds after Muller, in 19:30, Nathaniel Carlson was the fourth boy to cross the start-finish line. Manibusan, serving as the spoiler, entered the finishing queue in fifth place, with a respectable 19:57. Sealing the Panthers victory, in 20:12, Clay Martin finished sixth overall.

The next four fastest Friars were: Cameron Bordallo (20:37), Christian Lobaton (20:40), Napu Blas (20:42) and Landon Brewster (21:30).

For Schwartz, also an 18-year-old senior, three factors entered into his strong finish.

“Trusting in my training and trusting what coach (Joe) Taitano has been putting me through and, most especially, just trusting in God - the strength that he gives me each and every day,” made his strong finish possible, Schwartz said.

This year, Schwartz has placed first in every event, but he still is not where he wants to be. Due to a foot injury that sidelined him last season, he feels there is room for improvement.

“It feels good, but I'm still not satisfied with where I'm at right now,” he said.

As Schwartz prepares for All-Island, he looks forward to the competition, an opportunity to compete with the Panthers cross-country team one final time before finishing his high school career.

“Our camaraderie on the team is just as unheard of,” Schwartz said. “I just have the best teammates. I see these guys like my brothers and my sisters out here.”

“I'm motivated by these guys every day. Being out there with them every day, just working hard and chasing the same goal is inspiring,” he added. “They always say that they’re motivated by me, but I feel like I'm more motivated by them.”

In the female division race, Guam High’s Keira Crystal Paz claimed first place in 22:44.

“I think I just prepared well, this race, and I had my team around me and I just felt overall good about the routes,” Paz said.

Thirty seconds behind Paz, Academy’s Taylor-Ann Santos raced to a second-place finish in 23:24. The next four finishers were all Panthers, cementing the victory. In third place, in 24:05, Guam High’s Rebekah Stringham led the surging Panthers. The Panthers’ Molly Lang, in 24:29, was the next to enter the cones. The next two Panthers were Almira Carlson (24:35) and Jordan Crandell (25:22).

The final five scoring Cougars were: Zoie Terrill (25:33), Avianna Borja (27:12), Camille Leon Guerrero (27:15), Maiya Franco (28:35) and Jordyn Crisostomo (30:41).