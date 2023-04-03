The Guam High School Panthers football team got a huge 29-7 win against the George Washington High School Geckos, dominating their foes in a rematch of last season’s semifinals.

The Panthers seized momentum early and never looked back to get the victory in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association High School Football League Saturday night at the GWHS field.

The Panthers' DeShawn Baird rushed for 162 total yards and a touchdown to help Guam High win a key victory over one of the league’s powerhouse teams.

“It feels good to be back on the football field again,” Baird said. “This year, we played rugby and track, and all we were thinking about was getting back on the football field.”

The Panthers' offense was aggressive against a hard-hitting Gecko defense.

The Panthers used their speed and mixed up rushing and passing plays to earn the victory.

Panthers quarterback Aaron Johnson, also ISA’s All-Island sprinting champion, used his speed for a 62-yard score to put the Panthers ahead in the first half.

“This is the first game of the season and it sets the tone for the rest of the season,” Johnson said. “First games give the first impression and we executed tonight.”

The Panthers capitalized on an interception from Benjamin Harris to set up a 35-yard touchdown run by Cameron Brantley to start the game with an early score. The extra point from Cameron Wharton made the score 7-0.

The Geckos moved the chains on the ensuing possession with first downs from running backs Isaiah Hayes and Rayn Rios. The Geckos entered Panthers’ territory but tackles for losses by Terrell Rosario forced a punt.

Both defenses made plays as the score was still 7-0 in the second quarter, with four minutes remaining.

Johnson called his own number and dashed down the right sideline for a 62-yard score to push the lead up to 14-0 by halftime, after Wharton kicked the extra point.

Second half

The Panthers had the first possession to start the third quarter and were forced to punt after Rayn Rios and Miguel Cholymay made tackles. The Geckos' special teams made a play with Trey Muna blocking the punt to give the Geckos good field position.

George Washington began moving the chains on the ensuing possession with running back Jake Cruz taking the bulk of the snaps. Cruz found success with two big rushes, a 16-yard and an 8-yard gain, to put the Geckos in Panthers’ territory.

With the Geckos threatening to cut the deficit in half, the Panthers needed a big play from their defense. With three defenders closing in on Cruz, they forced a fumble and Rosario recovered the ball.

Rosario, quickly, picked up the fumble and ran into the end zone to put the Panthers up 22-0, after a successful 2-point conversion from Johnson to Joey Delia.

“We came out with intensity and stayed aggressive throughout the game,” said Rosario, who had a game-high 10 tackles, two for losses. The Panthers continued to run the ball to keep the clock running, early in the fourth quarter. Baird’s number was called several times in the final period, breaking away for a 66-yard touchdown. Baird’s insurance touchdown put the game out of reach, with Wharton kicking another good extra point to put Guam High comfortably ahead, 29-0.

“My line really stepped up today,” Baird said. “What I saw from them today was impressive.” GW got a late touchdown, in the final period, to avoid the shutout. George Washington quarterback Jaydin Duenas found Ricardo Leon Guerrero II in the end zone to put their only points on the board. Leon Guerrero also kicked the 2-point conversion.

Rayce Rios led the Geckos in tackles with seven, four from behind the line of scrimmage. Muna recorded a blocked punt and had two tackles, Chawi Keresuma forced and recovered a fumble for GW.

On offense, for GW, a trio of running backs gained good yardage but were able to find the end zone. Sage Castro had 73 yards on eight carries. Hayes had 65 yards on 11 carries. Cruz had 53 yards on 13 carries. The Geckos had 240 total yards on offense. However, penalties and turnovers plagued the Geckos in the red zone.

Johnson had six rush attempts for 72 yards. Brantley rushed for 44 yards for the Panthers. On defense, Harris had two interceptions, five tackles and a sack. Elijah Ferrell-Ayers and Warner White also had interceptions for the Panthers. Justin Brantley had 5.5 tackles, and Jackson Ellis had five tackles for Guam High. The Geckos will look for their first win of the season on April 10, at home, versus the Tiyan High School Titans. The Titans are 1-0 with an overtime victory. The Panthers will have their home-opener also on April 10, against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.