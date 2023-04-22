The highly anticipated ISA high school football game between the Father Duenas Friars and the Guam High Panthers ended before it began, after a bit of social media controversy.

In a video that circulated on social media, a Panthers player is asked his thoughts on the upcoming game against FD.

The player's answer is filled with vulgarities and sexually explicit language.

Marvin Linder, Interscholastic Sports Association league director sent out a press release Friday morning announcing the forfeit, however, the release had no mention of the controversial video, only referring any questions to Guam High's athletic director. Attempts to get any further comments on the matter were unsuccessful.

The top two teams will now have to advance to the playoffs for a potential chance for a matchup.

Guam High also was scheduled to compete against the Friars in volleyball, but the school made the decision to forfeit that game as well.