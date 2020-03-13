The Guam High Panthers, led by senior point guard Nick Keefe’s 24 points, defeated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles 59-52 in a Guam Basketball Confederation postseason tournament semifinal game held Wednesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“Honestly, I owe it to all my teammates,” Keefe said. “They gave me the open looks, and they found me in the open spots.”

Keefe had a hot hand in nailing four 3-pointers and sinking 8 for 8 from the charity stripe.

“Nick really stepped it up this year. He was able to adapt to a new style of play and a new coach,” said Panthers head coach Reggie Guerrero. “He’s really come alive in the postseason, and it’s great to see that leadership emerge.”

These two teams faced each other less than a week ago during the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys basketball league consolation game when the Eagles walked off the court with an overtime 53-52 victory. Since that loss, the Panthers revamped their defense and won two games in a row in this new GBC tournament.

“We threw in a new defense against Okkodo,” Keefe said. “It worked against them, and it worked again here.”

At the start of the game, the Panthers were having a difficult time containing the Eagles’ Joe Henderson, who netted 10 of the team’s 14 first-quarter points. The Panthers were up 16-14.

In the second quarter, the Panthers allowed Henderson to score only 2 points, and the Eagles' Matt Park converted on a 3 and added another 3 points from the stripe for 6. The Panthers took the lead 32-28 going into the half.

Henderson finished the night with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

“Henderson is a solid player,” said Guerrero. “There’s a reason why he’s one of the players in the league. We did a pretty good job on him.”

Panthers sophomore Tobias Eckles was put to the test and was able to go toe to toe with Henderson. On numerous occasions, both big men were battling for the rebound throughout the game. Eckles scored 11 points with eight boards.

With 3 minutes and 51 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Panthers pulled away with a 52-43 lead, their biggest of the night. The Eagles mounted a 9-3 run that ended with Gye Baek Kim’s 3-pointer to make the game 55-52. The Eagles’ Keefe scored the last 4 points from the foul line.

“This game was exciting,” Keefe said. “The Eagles have some pretty good players over there. I’ve been playing against Ryo, Matt, Henderson for years, so to go against them in a game of this magnitude, it means a lot, it really does. ”

The championship game against FD will be played Saturday evening at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.