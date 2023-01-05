In a prelude of the season, the third annual Clutch High School Basketball Classic was rolling at full speed in Mangilao with varsity matchups at the Phoenix Center and junior varsity matchups.

The premiere matchup did not disappoint as the bigger, more athletic Guam High School Panthers took on perennial basketball powerhouse John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The new-look Islanders struggled to hit a groove, trying to find their footing without 2022 graduate all-stars Karl Vinca and Kirston Guzman. But, the Panthers got off to a hot start, utilizing their athleticism to cruise to a 60-41 victory to open their tournament.

In the first half, the Panthers dropped five quick off a dump to Melo Romero and a long trey by Eli Ferrell-Ayers. A 12-4 lead prompted a JFK timeout. The length and physicality of the Panthers posed problems on defense and on offense for the Islanders all game long. Big man Romero came up big, grabbing his own misses and putting up long shots to pour in 17 points in the first half.

With the Panthers up by 20-plus in the first half, the Islanders broke out their zone press, running it the length of the floor. They rattled cages and came up successful to get within 11. Racking up several steals, the Islanders seemed to find their key to success. But, the Panthers settled down and rode the wave back up to 18.

Coming off the half, the Islanders scrambled and Romero hit straight buckets to make it a 22-point lead and prompt a JFK timeout. The break seemed to work as the Islanders came out with renewed energy on both ends of the floor. Kyle Watanabe led a 6-0 run for the Islanders to prompt a Guam High timeout.

While the Islanders made several runs, it was the Panthers in full cruise control, poised on both ends of the court to make it a 51-33 game going into the final stanza.

In the final quarter, the Islanders opened with two baskets by Justin Lizama. However, Guam High’s Cam Brantley immediately reasserted himself, driving to draw the quick foul. Lizama, however, answered back with two more quick baskets to make it a 12-point game. The Panthers' starters went back in and pulled it back out to 20 to keep the Islanders at bay.

Up by 19 with 1:14 left, the Panthers dumped their bench in trying to get a few reps in, but the game was done and the Panthers had secured their first win of the tournament at 60-41.

Romero had 23 points to power the Panthers' offense. Ben Harris and Brantley added to the night’s tally with 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Lizama led the Islanders with 13, while Watanabe and Hendrix DeFiesta added 11 and 8 points, respectively.

Guam High Panthers’ head coach Reggie Guerrero commended his team for their energy and enthusiasm. He said the squad was relatively new to the program thanks to baseball and track also being played in the third quarter.

“They’re a fun bunch of guys. Sometimes I have to dial that in,” Guerrero said, adding he wanted them to focus on execution on both ends of the floor. “We've got to make sure that we are disciplined and we run things. That’s the biggest problem for us and building that chemistry on the court.”

With only 10 practices under their belt, Guerrero said preseason offered a key opportunity to clean things up against different playing styles. With the Islanders behind them and powerhouse St. Paul Christian School Warriors, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defending champions on their agenda, Guerrero said execution was key.

“For them to get out there tonight and do the things they did, I’m happy with that,” he said. “But there’s got to be more than just our athleticism. That’s what I felt we used a lot of. … I just want to make sure we are more disciplined when we run our offense and those kinds of things, which will come.

“I’m excited about these boys and how coachable they’ve been,” Guerrero added.

In other games

• Notre Dame High School Royals 74, Tiyan High School Titans 42: The Royals dominated on both ends of the court, overcoming a slow start to explode in the second half for a 20-point edge. Long bombs were the name of the game as they shot nine 3-pointers to finish the game. Daven Arceo and Aiden Mantanona combined for 37 of the team’s points.

• St. Paul 69, George Washington High School 58: In a Monday night matchup, Raven Pascual led the offensive punch for the speedy Warriors, dropping 21 for the night. Jason Toves and Kaden Apiag combined for 29 points – 15 and 14, respectively, – to keep the Geckos in the game.

• Okkodo High School 58, Simon Sanchez High School 47: Khylle Varela and Elpizo Orichiro combined for 21 of the team’s points in the win. Big man Ralph Macaldo did his job in the paint, dropping 16 in the loss.

• JV - Father Duenas Memorial School 50, JFKHS 48: S. Colin Baker dropped 14 in the win. Gozum led the Islanders with 13 in the loss.

Action continues every night at the Phoenix Center and The Jungle, with games kicking off at 5:30 p.m. on weeknights and 9 a.m. on weekends.