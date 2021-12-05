The Guam High School Panthers football team is one win away from winning it all.

In Saturday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association playoff semifinals game against the visiting George Washington High School Geckos in Agana Heights, the Panthers punched its ticket to next Saturday’s championship game with a dramatic, 21-14 come-from behind win.

"This game was our respect game," said Panthers quarterback Aaron Johnson. "It's time to give Guam High respect, because we've been looked down on."

With the win, the Panthers lived up to its No. 2-seed and will take on the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the finale.

While the Geckos lit up the scoreboard first, a first-quarter, 10-yard touchdown run up the middle from Austin Aguon, the Panthers remained strong. With Johnson, the ISA offensive co-MVP, calling the shots, the Panthers clawed its way to a 7-7 tie. As the Geckos’ defense forced Johnson out of the pocket, he connected with Robert Ellis, a 14-yard, game-tying touchdown reception.

No matter how much the Geckos pressured the Johnson, the poised-Panther remained resolute.

After the halftime intermission, the Geckos answered back. With GW’s Malsol LeGrande tackling a ballcarrier and causing a fumble, teammate Tristen Hayes recovered.

Exchanging the turnover for its second touchdown, The Geckos’ Mykai Blas capped off a drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

Despite trailing by a touchdown, the determined Panthers quickly scored its second touchdown - a 16-yard pass in double coverage from Johnson to Benjamin Harris. As Johnson was chased, Harris elevated and hauled in the TD-reception.

As the teams entered fourth-quarter nervous-time, the Geckos began marching deep into Panthers’ territory. With two first-down runs, GW’s Jake Cruz brought the Geckos dangerously close to the Panthers' end zone.

With only six-yards separating the Geckos from a go-ahead lead, Mykai Blas fumbled inside the Panthers’ five-yard line. As the ball squirted free, the Geckos recovered.

On the next play, third down, Cruz took a handoff from Ricardo Leon Guerrero to the Panthers’ one-foot line. But on fourth-and goal, Guam High’s Laethain Gumabon sacked Leon Guerrero for a turnover on downs.

With almost the whole length of the field in front of them, and 5:26 left in regulation, Johnson displayed his MVP skills, willing his team into Geckos’ territory.

After a Johnson 17-yard quarterback-keeper, the field general threw a 30-yard reception to Cameron Brantley. With 1:33 left on the clock, a 15-yard run from Johnson brought the Panthers to the Geckos nine-yard line.

Brantley, with a six-yard, game-wining touchdown run, gave the Panthers the lead, 21-14. Damian Perez, who was a perfect three-for-three on conversions, drilled his third strike through the uprights.

"We did it as a family. We fought hard. We didn't give up at all. Oh man, I love these boys," Brantley said.

With time winding down, the Geckos had one final drive to tie or go for the win. And after first-down plays from Aguon and Robert Raras brought the Geckos deep into Panthers' territory, momentum was swinging back toward the Geckos.

As time ticked away, there was enough time on the clock for one last attempt at the end zone. But as Leon Guerrero scrambled to his right, Johnson picked off a pass intended for Marcello Blas.

"I read the quarterbacks' eyes," Johnson said. "He looked over to my side. The guy was behind me and he threw it up. I know I have more hops than that guy, so I just jumped up and grabbed the ball."

