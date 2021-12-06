The Guam High School Panthers football team is one win away from winning it all.

In Saturday night’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association semifinal playoff game against the visiting George Washington High School Geckos in Agana Heights, the Panthers punched their ticket to next Saturday’s championship game with a dramatic, 21-14 come-from-behind win.

"This game was our respect game," said Panthers quarterback Aaron Johnson. "It's time to give Guam High respect because we've been looked down on."

With the win, the Panthers lived up to their No. 2 seed and will take on the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the finale.

Although the Guam High vs. George Washington game was not an upset, the win marks the first time the Panthers have advanced to the championship game in 11 years. It also marks the first time the Geckos have not made it to the finale in more than a decade.

For the Friars, this latest trip to the 'ship will be their seventh consecutive finals appearance. Despite the historic context and the Friars' unprecedented winning streak, winners of 56 straight games, the Panthers feel ready to write a new chapter in the record book - one that has the pride of the Department of Defense Education Activity hoisting the championship trophy.

"I feel like that we're going to come hard, harder than ever, and we're going to beat those guys," Johnson said. "I mean, that's just bottom line."

Geckos draw first blood

While the Geckos lit up the scoreboard first with a first quarter, 10-yard touchdown run up the middle from Austin Aguon, the Panthers remained strong. With Johnson, the ISA offensive co-MVP, calling the shots, the Panthers clawed their way to a 7-7 tie. As the Geckos defense forced Johnson out of the pocket, he connected with Robert Ellis on a 14-yard, game-tying touchdown reception.

No matter how much the Geckos pressured Johnson, the poised Panthers field general remained resolute.

"I just listened to my coaches," said Johnson, remembering them telling him: "'You have a lot of time, so just stay calm and get the ball to them.'"

After the halftime intermission, the Geckos reclaimed the lead.

With GW’s Malsol LeGrande tackling a ball carrier and causing a fumble, teammate Tristen Hayes recovered.

Capitalizing on the turnover for a second touchdown, The Geckos’ Mykai Blas capped off a drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

Despite trailing by a touchdown, the determined Panthers quickly scored a second touchdown - a 16-yard pass in double coverage from Johnson to Benjamin Harris. As Johnson was chased, Harris elevated and hauled in the TD reception.

"I just kept my cool, jumped, grabbed the ball and, coming down, I just made sure I secured it," said Harris, a 14-year-old freshman.

Harris, like Johnson, is ready for the championship game, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at GW High School.

"We have all the elements to beat the FD Friars," Harris said.

As the teams entered the fourth quarter, the Geckos began marching deep into Panthers territory. With two first-down runs, GW’s Jake Cruz brought the Geckos dangerously close to the Panthers end zone.

With only six yards separating the Geckos from a go-ahead lead, Mykai Blas fumbled inside the Panthers five-yard line. As the ball squirted free, the Geckos recovered.

On the next play, third down, Cruz took a handoff from Ricardo Leon Guerrero to the Panthers one-foot line. But on fourth-and-goal, Guam High’s Laethain Gumabon sacked Leon Guerrero for a turnover on downs.

With almost the whole length of the field in front of them and 5:26 left in regulation, Johnson displayed his MVP skills, willing his team into Geckos territory.

After a Johnson 17-yard quarterback-keeper, the field general threw a 30-yard reception to Cameron Brantley. With 1:33 left on the clock, a 15-yard run from Johnson brought the Panthers to the Geckos nine-yard line.

A play later, Brantley ran for a six-yard, game-wining touchdown. And after Damian Perez drilled a third straight conversion through the uprights, Guam High led 21-14.

"We did it as a family. We fought hard. We didn't give up at all. Oh man, I love these boys," Brantley said.

"Man's a beast, bro," Brantley said of Johnson. "He's just a beast. He always fights hard. He's just a great kid right there. He's going to make it. He's going to make it."

With time winding down, the Geckos had one final drive to tie or go for the win. After first-down plays from Aguon and Robert Raras brought the Geckos deep into Panthers territory, momentum was swinging back toward the Geckos.

As the seconds ticked away, there was enough time on the clock for one last Geckos play. For GW, it was either make it into the end zone or go home. But as Leon Guerrero scrambled to his right, Johnson picked off a pass intended for Marcello Blas.

"I read the quarterback's eyes," Johnson said. "He looked over to my side. The guy was behind me and he threw it up. I know I have more hops than that guy, so I just jumped up and grabbed the ball."