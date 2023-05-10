The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school girls soccer playoffs continued with its semifinals kicking off Monday as the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars were pitted against the top-seeded Guam High School Panthers.

Guam High, after two overtime periods and a penalty kick shootout, won 5-4.

Both teams came out strong, exchanging the possessions equally. With defenses locked on both sides, the ball ping-ponged from both defensive ends. Despite their first-round win against the St. John’s School Knights, the Cougars appeared humble and played cautiously.

Guam High pushed against the Cougars’ tight defense. Their aggressive plays paid off and were given a chance at a valuable corner kick. The Panthers didn’t waste their chance and their right wing, Aubrey Ibanez, secured the first goal.

With Guam High leading 1-0, the Cougars pressed on, attempting to even the score. They move around the ball and, to any onlooker, it may have seemed as though they were scrambling for opportunities. However, their patience paid off when forward Hinengi San Nicolas weaved through the Panthers’ defense and made use of a loose ball sent down by Academy’s midfielder. With 20 minutes left in the half, her well-timed header tied the score at 1-all.

Despite letting one through, the Panthers regrouped quickly. With tireless defense, they contained San Nicolas for the rest of the half and gave Academy little room to strike.

The Cougars fought back and made scoring just as hard for Guam High and the second half ended in a tie.

Thrilling second half

The second half was just as thrilling as the first, with both teams vying for victory.

Not quite satisfied with their position, the Panthers continued to drive down the field, utilizing their quick offense. Academy’s talented goalkeeper, Natasha Kelly, proved her place was in the box as she stopped every ball that came her way. Her punts, many times, helped her offense push into Panthers’ territory.

With the ball coming down on them, Guam High’s defensive line reacted quickly. With great control, time after time, they cleared the ball out of their zone.

The Panthers and Cougars continued to battle, however, scoring proved difficult. Both teams, with the score tied and only 10 minutes left remaining, found themselves unlucky.

As time dragged on, San Nicolas broke through the Panthers’ tight wall around her. Though her shot was blocked by Guam High’s goalkeeper, the Panthers were unable to secure possession. Following up on the left side, Academy’s left wing, Maria-Jean Paulino, was in the perfect spot to reach the loose ball. With a tap of her foot, in the 32nd minute, Paulino put Academy up 2-1.

As a strategic move, Academy decided to drop and go. Guam High refused to accept defeat, and they fought back. The Panthers' speedy midfielder, NyKale Penn, dashed through Academy’s defensive line and proved her abilities.

With precious time ticking away, Penn, beat Kelly and was alone in front of the goal. Wasting no time in finishing, she knotted the score 2-2, ending regulation in a tie.

Penn said she owes her performance to her coaches and the support of her team.

“We couldn’t have done this without each other,” she said. “Our coaches have done a good job making sure that everyone is doing their job and that we are one unit.”

Prolonged overtime

After a short break, the teams were back out in the field for a 10-minute overtime period.

Guam High started with possession and when a cleared ball dropped in front of the goal it quickly gave Ibanez a chance to score. The play was not in her favor and Kelly was quick to secure the ball.

With the ball in the Cougars’ possession, Academy pushed into the Panthers’ half, and, for the majority of the half, retained possession and controlled the tempo.

The Panthers, despite being pushed back, held down their side of the field and the Cougars weren’t given any chances to score.

With both teams coming up blank, the second overtime period was underway.

Academy hit a standstill when the overtime proved too rigorous. San Nicolas, a key player in their offense, due to a muscle cramp, was subbed out.

Despite her absence, Academy pushed forward, with great balls being fed by their midfielder, Torie Rapadas. However, they never finished and Guam High’s defense was quick to clear and push back onto the Cougars’ half. However, their offensive attempts fell short.

The second overtime period ended with the score tied 2-2 and the game advanced to a penalty shootout.

Close shootout

With the score unchanged, the teams pitted against one another in a shootout. Both teams’ goalkeepers, through two regular periods and a pair of overtime stanzas, caught quite a bit of action. And, after almost two hours of play, this was their final challenge.

With exceptional blocks from both keepers, teams struggled to pull ahead.

Kelly, continuing to prove herself, stopped the Panthers’ shots. However, Guam High’s Zoie Terrill and Giselle Dahilig eventually got the best of her.

Mia Velazquez, Guam High’s goalkeeper, just as eager to help her team, stepped up as well and stomped out Academy’s shots, only letting two into the net, strikes from San Nicolas and their wing, Genice Torres.

With a final goal blasted by Ibanez, the Panthers scored their winning goal, ending the shootout, 3-2.

Championships

With a 5-4 score, the Panthers secured their spot in the IIAAG high school girls soccer championship game, where they will take on the Notre Dame High School Royals.

The Royals, in another semifinals shootout, defeated the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

Top-scorer Ibanez was pleased with her team's performance and believes putting forth their best will give them good chances at the championship game.

“The upcoming championship will definitely be a battle,” she said. “But I know my team and I will fight hard and do our best.”

The two times the Royals and Panthers played this season, both games ended in ties.

A time and location have not been set, but the championship game is stated for Friday, possibly at 6 p.m., possibly at Guam High.