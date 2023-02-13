There was no slowing down the Guam High School Panthers at Thursday's Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association track and field meet, as the Panthers cleaned house in the boys and girls 3,000-meters, 1,500-meters and the boys 100-meters sprint. And in 30 separate events, the Panthers secured 20 first-place finishes.

Another standout from the meet was Academy of Our Lady of Guam's Taylor-Ann Santos. Santos, a junior, won the girls 100m, 200-meters, and long jump. She also placed second in the girls 400-meters.

For the Panthers’ boys squad, in 11 minutes, 21.31 seconds, Sean Muller won the 3,000m. In second place, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks’ Elijah Dixon was a mere 4.25 seconds behind the fast cat. Rounding out the podium, Guam High’s Ercell Miller, in 11:26.89, delivered a bronze-medal showing.

With a howling, swirling and sometimes gusty wind sweeping through the stadium, Muller never appeared in distress, leading from start to finish.

“It looked easy but it was pretty tough today because of the wind,” Muller said.

For the super-quick senior, staying in front of the pact was all about technique and strategy.

“Since the wind was stronger than usual at the straightaways, I had to slow down and, at the curves, I had to push through faster,” Muller said. “That’s how I gained the lead throughout this race.”

In the ladies' 3,000m, the first five finishers were all Panthers. Leading Guam High and the rest of the field, Aubrey Frank crossed the tape in 12:34.52. A bit off of Frank’s ferocious pace, teammates Almira Carlson (13:22.92), Araceli Arriga (12:23.72), Jordan Crandell (14:10.70) and Arianna-Leigh Cade (14:40.75) excited the Panthers’ fans at the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

In this fifth meet of the season, four other schools, both public and private, joined in on the action. Also competing were the Guam Adventist Academy Angels, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, the AOLG Cougars, the Sharks, and the Tiyan High School Titans.

Demonstrating their diversity, speed and power, the Panthers’ Trayton Crandell won the boys 1,500m, and fellow Panther Nicholas Moore (12.28) won the boys 100m sprint. Frank, already with a first-place finish in the record book, also won the girls 1,500m.

In the boys 1,500m, Crandell’s 4:42.96 was his season’s best performance. About 10 seconds off the first-place pace, in 4:52.64, teammate Jadyel Rink placed second, posting a personal record and securing the Panthers’ one-two finish. Rounding out the podium, GAA’s Don-Keen Lloyd, in 5:11.88, also a personal record, finished in third place.

In the girls 1,500m, Frank’s 5:43.07, a personal record, was 6.42 faster than Arriaga’s second-place finish. In third place, Sanchez’s Eyana Marques posted a respectable 6:08.67, also a season record.

Minutes after finishing the 1,500m, Frank said that she felt good, despite also competing in the 3,000m earlier that day.

“I make sure to be well-rested the night before,” said the junior. “I think about all of the practice I had been putting in to lead up to this day.”

Molly Lang, a Panthers senior, gushed over her teammate’s performance.

“I’m incredibly proud of Aubrey here, and our team,” Lang said. “We’ve been learning how to push through and run smart races. We cooperate as a team and I think it worked to our favor. We did pretty good.”

In addition to support from the school, coaches and teammates, Lang credits her team’s victories to another factor.

“One thing: I give it to God,” she said.

An elemental education

The consensus among athletes and coaches was that the strong headwind created a tough situation. Ahead of the race, Guam High’s coach Joe Taitano gave his athletes advice, sharing his experience and expertise ahead of the uncontrollable, windy conditions.

“Draft, but draft off someone that’s as fast as you or maybe even a little faster than you,” he said. “All in all, the wind, it makes them tougher.”

Going for a sixth straight win for boys and a fourth straight win for girls, Taitano encouraged his team to think critically throughout the season.

“Showing up to practice, that is first and foremost,” he said. “Then comes listening and really focusing on what they have to do. Some of these events are very technical and one wrong move could be it.”

Even though it’s still early in the season, Taitano already sees growth throughout his team.

“We’ve changed the landscape of our rankings,” Taitano said. “I’m now seeing a lot of our kids in the rankings, so we are improving. We hope to improve to be our very best for the All-Island meet because that’s the meet that counts.”

Results Boys 100-meters 1. Nicholas Moore, 12.28, GHS Panthers 2. Jayden Jackson, 12.61, GHS Panthers 3. Fidel Dilag, 12.77, FDMS Friars Boys 200-meters 1. Aaron Johnson, 23.66, GHS Panthers 2. Ayden Jackson, 24.43, GHS Panthers 3. Beau Perez, 24.69, FDMS Friars Boys 400-meters 1. Aaron Johnson, 11.55, GHS Panthers 2. Beau Perez, 54.21, FDMS Friars 3. Warner White, 57.41, GHS Panthers Boys 800-meters 1. Trayton Crandell, 2:15.92, GHS Panthers 2. Jadyel Rink, 2:17.36, GHS Panthers 3. Cameron Bordallo, 2:19.32, FDMS Friars Boys 1,500-meters 1. Trayton Crandell, 4:42.96, GHS Panthers 2. Jadyel Rink, 4:52.64, GHS Panthers 3. Don-Keen Lloyd, 5:11.88, GAA Angels Boys 3,000-meters 1. Sean Muller, 11:21.31, GHS Panthers 2. Elijah Dixon, 11:25.56, SSHS Sharks 3. Ercell Miller, 11:26.89, GHS Panthers Boys 110-meter hurdles 1. Jan Almoite, 18.24, SSHS Sharks 2. David Thompson, 17.27, THS Titans 3. Magahet Finona, 18.37, GHS Panthers Boys 300-meter hurdles 1. Jayden Jackson, 45.24, GHS Panthers 2. Magahet Finona, 46.01, GHS Panthers 3. Nixon Potter, 46.29, GHS Panthers Boys shot put 1. Justine Suva, 11.07m, GHS Panthers 2. Jericho Villegas, 10.39m, SSHS Sharks 3. Zander De Leon, 9.70m, THS Titans Boys discus 1. Jericho Villegas, 34.84m, SSHS Sharks 2. Brendon Cellona, 29.27m, FDMS Friars 3. Troy Camacho, 24.20m, GHS Panthers Boys javelin 1. Giovanni Palad, 36.30m, FDMS Friars 2. Terrell Rosario, 34.55m, GHS Panthers 3. Joshua Robinson, 29.64m, GAA Angels Boys long jump 1. Aaron Johnson, 5.91m, GHS Panthers 2. Cameron Wharton, 5.19m, GHS Panthers 3. Jaeden Indalecio, 5:19m, THS Titans Boys triple jump 1. Dylan Francisco, 11.59m, FDMS Friars 2. Dann Bilong, 10.90m, FDMS Friars 3. Nicholas Moore, 10.71m, GHS Panthers

Results Girls 100-meters 1. Taylor-Ann Santos, 14.35, AOLG Cougars 2. Cirie Hawkins, 14.45, GHS Panthers 3. Brianni Soto, 14.96, GHS Panthers Girls 200-meters 1. Taylor-Ann Santos, 28.31, AOLG Cougars 2. Kelena Gallardo, 28.78, GHS Panthers 3. Gabriella Penry, 29.70, GHS Panthers Girls 400-meters 1. Kelena Gallardo, 1:04.12, GHS Panthers 2. Taylor-Ann Santos, 1:06.20, AOLG Cougars 3. Brianni Soto, 1:06.99, GHS Panthers Girls 800-meters 1. Rebekah Stringham, 2:53.74, GHS Panthers 2. Molly Lang, 2:54.96, GHS Panthers 3. Camellia Storey, 2:55.00, GAA Angels Girls 1,500-meters 1. Aubrey Frank, 5:43.07, GHS Panthers 2. Araceli Arriaga, 6:07.27, GHS Panthers 3. Eyana Marques, 6:08.67, SSHS Sharks Girls 3,000-meters 1. Aubrey Frank, 12:34.52, GHS Panthers, 2. Almira Carlson, 13:22.92, GHS Panthers 3. Araceli Arriaga, 13:23.72, GHS Panthers Girls 100-meter hurdles 1. Cirie Hawkins, 18.08, GHS Panthers 2. Anasztaiszia Santelices, 20.85, SSHS Sharks 3. Tera Mann, 21:05, AOLG Cougars Girls 300-meter hurdles 1. Cirie Hawkins, 54.11, GHS Panthers 2. Hope Kanemoto, 56.64, SSHS Sharks 3. Alexis Krieg, GHS Panthers Girls shot put 1. Zoey Indalecio, 7.95m, THS Titans 2. Mo’ana San Nicolas, 6.83m, AOLG Cougars 3. Marykate Tithinyinug, 6.45m, AOLG Cougars Girls discus 1. Zoey Indalecio, 21.08m, THS Titans 2. Mo’ana San Nicolas, 20.44m, AOLG Cougars 3. Naomi McClure, 19.52m, GHS Panthers Girls javelin 1. Tera Mann, 20.78m, AOLG Cougars 2. Petrini Blas, 19.65m, GHS Panthers 3. Shalai Heinrich, 19.56m, GAA Angels Girls long jump 1. Taylor-Ann Santos, 4.60m, AOLG Cougars 2. Hayden Buck, 4.00m, GHS Panthers 3. Mia Villagomez, 3.81m, GHS Panthers Girls triple jump 1. Hayden Buck, 9.02m, GHS Panthers 2. Gabrielle Quichocho, 8.48m, THS Titans 3. Tisha Mann, 8.16m, AOLG Cougars