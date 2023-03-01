Para Todu out-bangs Bangers in UOG rugby tournament

The Para Todu Rugby Club defeated the Bangers 22-19 in an exciting finish to the Lady Triton Women’s Rugby Invitational Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the University of Guam Rugby/Soccer Field.

Guam Rugby Club captured third place in the tournament with a 19-10 victory over the Boka Barbs, and the UOG Tritons won the program’s first-ever match for fifth place with a 10-7 win over the Bulldogs.

In the championship match, the Bangers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, but Para Todu cut the lead to 14-5 at halftime. The Bangers increased their lead to 19-5 early in the second half, but PTRC made a move late in the game with tough defense, keeping the Bangers deep on their half of the field for the rest of the match, which led to three straight scores for PTRC.

Para Todu finished the tournament 3-1, avenging their pool play loss to the Bangers on Saturday (24-17). The Bangers also had a 3-1 record.

In the third-place game, GRC defeated the Boka Barbs for the second time in the tournament, with a 19-10 win, following a 14-10 win in pool play over the Barbs on Saturday. GRC finished with 3-1 record, with their only loss coming to PTRC in the semifinals, 21-10. The Boka Barbs lost to the Bangers 45-5 in the semifinals.

Para Todu's Tanya Siford was named tournament MVP.