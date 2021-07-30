The coronavirus pandemic may have shut down the island and canceled nearly every competition for almost a year, but the island’s fighting spirit lives on.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Para Todu Rugby Club will be hosting the Touch Rugby Tournament at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo, Para Todu announced in a press release. The tournament, a seven-a-side bonanza following Federation of International Touch Rules, will consist of teams in the Male and Female Divisions vying for cash prizes.

According to event organizers, teams must consist of no more than 10 players, and provide their own matching uniforms.

Registration closes Aug. 13.