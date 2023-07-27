The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Guam opened its bid at the Babe Ruth 13-15 Pacific Southwest Regionals on Wednesday in Woodlands, California, with a big win, defeating powerhouse Nevada 6-5 and remaining in the winners bracket.

“It’s a good first win,” said Guam Babe Ruth Baseball League Commissioner Roque Alcantara. “I mean, my goodness, to travel over here and get a first win, it’s really awesome.”

Although the win was a good first step for Guam, the job isn’t done.

“We're having dinner at the hotel, we're not going out anywhere,” said Alcantara, adding that the coaches are “really strict on the boys.”

“They’re well-disciplined,” Alcantara said.

Guam’s starting pitcher Jared Datuin and closing pitcher Derrin Gumataotao gave Guam the skill needed on the mound, while teammates Koa Parks, Ashton Pangelinan and Coen Pangelinan, to name a few, provided Guam with courageous base running and game-winning power at the plate.

Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ashton Pangelinan hit a hard line drive to second base, which the fielder bobbled and overthrew to first base. Advancing on the two-base error, Ashton Pangelinan hustled to second base. With no outs and one on, Coen Pangelinan ripped a shot to first base. On the fielder’s choice, Ashton Pangelinan advanced to third. Parks, the next batter, on a 1-and-0 count, pounded the game-winning walk-off RBI to right field.

“It’s been a while since Guam won a game in this regional tournament,” Alcantara said. “This is a big win for us.”

With the dramatic win etched in the record book, Guam moves on to the second round. On Thursday, will they will face Woodlands.

On Tuesday, Woodlands knocked off tournament-favorite Hawaii. But on Wednesday, Woodland was shut out by Central California 11-0.