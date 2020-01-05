Christopher Jermaine Pascua got an early birthday gift, capturing a gold medal in his first powerlifting meet at the 2019 USPA Alaka'i Real Steel Lift Off 4, held in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii on Dec. 14.

A 2015 graduate of Okkodo High School, Pascua competed in the 20-23 Juniors, 110-kilogram class. Pascua, who turned 23 on Dec. 23, placed first with a 418.8-pound squat, a 253.5-pound bench, and a 523.6-pound deadlift. His total was also good enough to place seventh in the Open Men’s Division.

“I think I can say I established myself, but I have to keep working,” Pascua told The Guam Daily Post. “It’s starting to get there, a lot people are starting to recognize the sport and want to get into it.”

Always a gym rat, Pascua played volleyball for the Bulldogs in high school. Wanting to get fitter, Pascua was turned on to powerlifting and started training six months ago in preparation for his first competition. He said needing to cut six pounds five days before the fight to make the 220-pound limit was the toughest part of his first meet.

“I drank nothing but water for two days,” laughed Pascua.

When we are going down to the meet, I was very nervous and at the same time excited,” admitted Pascua. “I just trusted my training and my coaches … It’s what I’ve been training for the last six months.”

Pascua's money event is the deadlift. He considers his weakest event to be the bench press, but notes powerlifting is as much about strategy and technique as it is your max lift.

“You have to be patient. If you don’t have good technique, you are going to get stuck and injure yourself,” highlighted Pascua. “It’s not always about heavy weights, you have to mix and match to prevent injury and save energy.”

In the past few years, there has been a rising interest in powerlifting on Guam. Leading that charge has been Anthony "Big Tone" Salas, who also captured gold in the 308 lb. weight class in Hawaii.

Pascua says the close knit powerlifting community and his mentors are what drew him to the powerlifting. He credited Salas, Joe Tudela and Mikel Nicolas helping prepare him for his win in Hawaii.

“I’m lucky to have mentors and guys showing me what I need to do,” acknowledged Pascua, also thanking his parents for their support.

With a taste of victory Pascua is looking forward to getting back into competition later in 2020.

“I just want to keep getting stronger, keep lifting more,” Pascua said.