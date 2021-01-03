For 25 years, Pay-less Supermarkets has helped the island community to stay in shape with “Kick the Fat,” one of Guam’s landmark annual 5K/10K races. And although in-person racing and competition have not yet been deemed safe or allowed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the time-honored family-fun staple will take place virtually in 2021.

The race, which began in 1996, usually featured shoulder-to-shoulder participants pack tightly into Hagåtña’s tree-lined streets as they ran or walked their way toward the finish line. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race will take on a whole new look, but organizers remain committed to providing the best possible experience as they promote healthy and healthier lifestyles.

“While COVID-19 forces us to look at how we do things differently for our own safety and that of others, it should not stop us from leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Pay-Less Markets Executive Vice President Mike Benito. “In fact, we are called to make our health a priority.

“The world has changed and, with that, so will KTF 2021. Understanding the need for social distancing and for the safety of all in our community, this year, our team has put together a virtual run.”

The virtual format allows runners to run or walk from any location, including a treadmill. Runners must complete their 5K or 10K distance of their choice in one single run, jog or walk from Feb. 15 to March 1.

Early registration, which runs from Jan. 1-10 will cost $20. From Jan. 11-30, the fee will increase to $25. Late registration, from Feb 1 to 10, will bear an added fee.

This year, part of the proceeds will benefit St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home, Mercy Care Center, and Rigalu Foundation.

The race aims to inspire healthy living and an active lifestyle across all ages and fitness levels. It also serves as a reflection of the Pay-Less Community Foundation’s passion for strengthening Guam’s community through donating to various nonprofit organizations that champion that mission.

The first 1,500 participants to register will receive a finisher packet, which will include a Run Guam shirt and reusable bag. All registered runners, who submit times, will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including a grand prize of $600 in Pay-Less gift certificates.

Runners can register online at paylessfoundation.com.

“For a quarter of a century, Pay-Less Markets has provided a platform to promote a healthy island community through our Kick the Fat 5K/10K and Health Fair, which is in line with a tenet of our mission statement ‘to care for our community’!’” said Pay-Less Markets President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Calvo. “This year will be no exception. Exciting and fun activities have been planned, for all ages and fitness levels, to educate and incentivize our community to ‘Kick the Fat’ and lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Leading up to the virtual race, Pay-Less Markets has announced the launch of their “Road to Kick the Fat” campaign, a three-prong platform designated to promote health through nutrition, fitness and community.

First off, island residents are encouraged to “Kick the Fat” through nutrition, with Pay-Less Supermarket Dietitian Rosae Calvo leading the charge. Through her in-store dietitian open hours, Facebook Live sessions, blog posts and virtual store tour, she will be providing professional advice to help improve running and fitness performance. In addition, on Feb. 21, Pay-Less Community Foundation will be hosting a Virtual Health Smart Wellness Festival. KTF race registrants can participate in fitness activities, cooking demonstrations and lifestyle segments.

Run Guam, with the help of their Health Smart gym partners and other local runners, Pay-Less will be providing weekly fitness tips on their social media pages. Training tips will include warm up routines, breathing techniques, running-form advice, cross-training tips and more.

Aimed at creating a stronger sense of community, an idea dear to Guam but sidelined due to pandemic-inspired rules and regulations, Pay-Less Markets will encourage and motivate participants by providing forums on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Runners can post a photo of themselves, running or exercising on Pay-Less’ FB page using #KTF21 for their chance to win $100 in Pay-Less gift certificates.

Together, in a perfect paring or company and community, Payless hopes to cultivate a healthier, tight-knit, local community.