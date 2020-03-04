Umatac kicked off Mes CHamoru in style with a three-day event that rocked the island from noon to midnight. With the island's culture and heritage proudly on display in various art, musical and culinary forms, the island's athletes also took part.

Sponsored by ACHO Marianas, slingstone competitors tried their hand at The Heritage Cup Guam 2020 Islas de las Velas Latinas, Ina Chagin Yupaktu, Mariana Island Slingstone Competition. Over the course of three days, the traditional skill was a sight to see.

Activities on Day 1 included a distance seeding event at the Sella Bay Overlook from 5 p.m. to sunset. The event served as practice and an opportunity to spawn vegetation, participants slinging 5,000 daok seeds.

Day 2 was pure athleticism, with accuracy being the main goal. Day 3 consisted of distance slinging, and all-day lessons.

“We are happy to increase Guam’s participation in stone slinging, but also to teach about our culture,” said Roman Dela Cruz, a representative from ACHO Marianas. “We really want to see how Guam can bring the sport to another level.”

Dela Cruz, who has represented Guam in international slinging competitions, acknowledged youth who play sports usually pick up slinging quickly, a craft that requires good hand-eye coordination. Sharing that the sport is deeper than a simple competition, he stressed that to be a proficient slinger, it takes an understanding of its origin and spirituality.

“It’s more than just hitting a target, it’s spiritual - mind and body working together,” Dela Cruz said.

Competitors also spent the weekend showcasing their skill in motocross and personal watercraft tournaments – a testament to the variety of outdoor activities that island athletes can enjoy.