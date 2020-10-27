PBS Guam hosts virtual challenge for November

Break out your running shoes and lend your name to a worthy cause with the PBS Guam 671 Virtual Challenge.

PBS Guam will be hosting a monthlong virtual challenge for the month of November for all island residents in an effort to promote better physical and mental health amid the challenges of COVID-19.

The challenge will also help the island’s only nonprofit, public television station raise money and continue its mission of “serving the island community of Guam by providing quality and meaningful programming that aims to educate, inform and inspire viewers of all walks of life.”

“The 671 Virtual Challenge is the first of its kind for PBS Guam. At this point of our ‘new normal’, a pre-pandemic 5K Challenge cannot be held,” stated a release from PBS Guam.

“PBS Guam highly encourages participants to practice social distancing measures and to adhere to all current executive orders put in place by Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The virtual challenge allows for participants to accumulate either 10, 20 or 50 miles between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. Miles can be recorded through the use of any mobile distance tracking application via running, walking or wheeling, the news release stated.

The contest is open to all participants – local and off-island – with prizes and gifts being given to each registered participant when he/she submits and reaches their goal of choice. Items can be mailed, if preferred.

If you’d like to help sponsor the virtual event, contact Christine Flores-Dela Cruz, Acting Development Director at (671) 787-1377.