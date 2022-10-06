After an afternoon of lifting, flipping, pulling, tossing and heaving enormous weights and accomplishing unfathomable feats of strength, Elton Bautista, 36, and Brittney Pereda, 31, won the second annual I Mås Metgot Competition Sunday, at the Paseo grounds off the Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña.

The event consisted of the following challenges: Pacific Unlimited Outrigger Lift, Pacific Tyre CTD Tire Flip, IT&E Proa Pull, Michelob Ultra Keg Toss, Paradise Fitness Tombstone Carry and Triple J Ford Truck Pull. The winner of each individual event received six points for the men and five points for the women.

Nine athletes entered the competition, which was hosted by Guam Sports Network and sponsored by the Guam Army National Guard, but in a winner-take-all format, only Bautista and Pereda walked away with the hardware.

“Thank you for everybody that came today,” said Bautista, who won four of the six events. “I appreciate you all! I love you!”

Joining Bautista in the Men’s Division and finishing in this order, Ariel Delos Reyes, Anthony “Big Tone” Salas, JJ Ambrose and Tim Nauta competed fiercely but came up short.

In the Women’s Division, 10 points behind Pereda, April Flores, Miara Leon Guerrero and Jacinta Sumagaysay each tied for second place.

Pereda, the defending champion, also won four of the six events, only faltering in the Michelob Ultra Keg Toss and the Paradise Fitness Tombstone Carry. In the keg toss, contestants had three chances to heave a 45-pound keg as far as possible. In the tombstone carry, female contestants had to carry a 133-pound cylindrical object with handles over a flat, 150-foot-long cement course.

“I didn't really train to toss a keg,” Pereda said. “So I was just like, well, ‘I’m going to do what I know,” she told herself.

Although Pereda won the inaugural event in October 2021, she said she felt no added pressure to defend her title.

“Honestly, I love doing things that show that women are a lot stronger than people think,” said Pereda, who had just wrapped up the competition by hauling a 5,950-pound (more, if you count GSPN’s Patrick Lujan who was behind the wheel) 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck, 300 feet, in 56.82 seconds.

“My whole approach to this was just to go out there, have fun with the girls, and just put on a show for everyone,” said Pereda, who will be getting married soon, leaving Guam, and is not planning on going for the three-peat.

Pereda said that she encourages other women to compete in future installments of the competition to see what they can do.

Other top results

In the Pacific Unlimited Outrigger Lift competition, Delos Reyes successfully completed 51 lifts of the Saina’ sakman, a traditional seafaring watercraft, provided by the Traditions Affirming Our Seafaring Ancestry, Inc. Bautista, who finished 44 lifts, placed second. Salas, with 41 lifts, was a close third.

In the Michelob Ultra Keg Toss, Delos Reyes threw the 65-pound keg the farthest. His 17-foot-9-inch throw was exactly 12 inches farther than Salas, who finished in second place. Rounding out the top three, Bautista's toss registered 16 feet.

For the women, Flores won the keg toss. With a 13-foot-16-inch offering, her throw was 2 feet, 8 inches farther than Sumagaysay's. Rounding out the podium, Pereda tossed the keg 9 feet, 9 inches.

In the Paradise Fitness Tombstone Carry, Leon Guerrero was the only female to finish the course. She finished in 59.06 seconds.