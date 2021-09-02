Awash in a sea of blue and the Guam flag waving proudly, Deren Perez stood on the largest stage of “American Ninja Warrior” – the national finals in Las Vegas – with a small throng of supporters cheering him on.

An elite level only available to those who have survived the feats of strength, balance and pure guts, Perez had come a long way after surviving COVID-19 just prior to the qualifiers. The goal: Mount Midoriyama. But, Perez had to pass the finals stage first.

While NBC only showed us glimpses of the Guåhan Ninja, he soared through the first balance obstacles, the hook jumps and Clockwork. He flew through Burn Rubber and aced the The Spider Climb, which took out several of ANJW’s top competitors.

But, with only three obstacles left between him and the buzzer to Stage 2, he slipped on the transition from tire alley to the jump.

“Just wasn't my night,” he said, tagging an LOL to his message. “My balance training is actually pretty good. A lot of my fellow competitors were shocked.”

A quick stroll through his reels on IG show him jumping from beams to tiny wires and balancing on one foot on a medicine ball – a testament to his pre-work on balance.

The night started off a little rough, and while not looking for excuses, Perez, who has dominated on several U.K. courses, admitted there may have been some outside factors.

“I was actually the very first runner of the night. There were high winds that night and caused a four-hour delay,” he said.

An athlete who prides himself on preparation and focus, the long delay had repercussions.

“That really messed with my mental focus and my warm-up preparation,” he said. “As for the obstacles, the tire was the least of my worries. I honestly overlooked that obstacle and took it for granted.”

Looking back, Perez is proud of what he’s done, but he’s nowhere near done with the course.

“Getting to the national finals was a dream. But that is only part of the dream. I aim to come back next year stronger and smarter,” he said.

His journey to the finals was unique. Before the competition had even begun, he contracted COVID-19.

"15 days of hell!"

“The journey started out great. I was traveling all over the West Coast training with a variety of ninjas at different gyms in many different states. I was strengthening my weakness and becoming a much stronger athlete,” he said. “I ended up catching COVID, and it nearly killed me. Hospitalized with 107 fever, headaches that caused a shocking feeling down the back of my head, waking up in cold sweat nightly and lost over 15 pounds – 15 days of hell!”

He nearly gave up, but he was determined to try anyway.

“Somehow, (I) got past the qualifying and semifinals rounds,” he said, adding they were also in the process of moving from San Diego back to Guam. “So it was a STRUGGLE.”

But, like anything with Ninja Warrior, it’s about overcoming obstacles, he said, and quitting was quickly relegated to the back burner.

A six-year veteran of the obstacle course, Perez has competed in the U.S., UK, Vietnam, Barbados and the Philippines.

A world championship caliber athlete, he competes in various ninja leagues. His next target is the National Ninja League World Championships slated for February 2022 – pending COVID-19 restrictions, of course.

His training is unique, he said, adding “I don't have a trainer, my wife helps with the nutrition. She cooks all my meals to help me stay on track with my dietary needs and is very patient with my Ninja training schedule. … Everyone in the house has to adjust to accommodate my training schedule. So they truly support my needs.”

And, professionally, things are going great on the ninja and the Coast Guard front.

“Coast Guard life back home is good. I just made chief (E7) and just reopened the Coast Guard Recruiting Office here on island,” he said.