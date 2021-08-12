Notre Dame High School graduates Elysia Perez and Nicolette Perez announced earlier this week they will be leaving the island this morning to play college basketball in the U.S.

Elysia Perez, the older sibling, who graduated in 2018, will suit up for West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley, West Virginia. The Golden Bears compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Nicolette Perez, who graduated high school in 2021, will be playing at the junior college level for the Cowley College Tigers in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Elysia has been attending the University of Guam, and received offers to play college basketball right out of high school but declined. With the door on playing in college partially closed, former assistant coach Josh Torres helped the sharpshooter keep the dream alive.

Elysia, who is turning 21 in two weeks, has never been to the states and was bewildered when her phone lit up one morning with messages from college coaches and recruiters.

“I woke up one morning to text messages from college coaches and I was very confused,” she said after sending her basketball resume around to college coaches. “It made me realize that I can still do it if I tried hard enough.”

This fall, Nicolette was also planning on attending UOG, but pounced at the opportunity to become a Tiger.

“I was in contact with my old coach (Torres), and he was asking for footage of my senior year and he sent it around,” she said. “I got a few messages from coaches from different places, and I spent the whole month finding out about the schools. It wasn’t until last week that I started to finalize everything.”

In her senior year Nicolette, a multisport athlete, was forced to decide whether to go for a volleyball championship four-peat or play basketball. With both sports scheduled in the same quarter due to the pandemic, she chose to play hoops.

“I was already practicing, playing volleyball,” she said. “But when I found out basketball season was on, I knew I’d have more fun in basketball.

“Since I already decided I was going to stay here, I didn’t think playing was going to help me get into college. But in the long run, it looks like it did.”

The sisters, with only a modest amount of time away from the island, are both nervous and excited for the opportunities.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it is an opportunity that we’re able to have that I’m really grateful for,” Elysia said.

“I’m excited for a new routine, and it’s really different from Guam,” Nicolette said. “So, I’m nervous, but also really excited.”

Elysia, regarded as a tough, on-ball defender, is also consistent shooter from beyond the arc.

Nicolette, a bonafide point guard, is known for reading the floor and lighting up the scoreboard from downtown.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the Perez sisters,” said Academy of Our Lady of Guam basketball coach Jimmy Yi. “This will be a great experience for them, and will create more opportunities for the younger generation. I’m excited for them.”

Elysia has been around the block. She helped Team Guam win the gold medal at the 2018 Micronesian Games in Colonia, Yap, competed in the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, and has participated in several international events as a junior. The heaps of off-island playing experience should bode well as she works toward playing college ball and earning a degree in health science.

Nicolette, the more-inexperienced of the duo, thanked Yi, Torres and Arleen Mad for helping her achieve their dreams.

"They’re probably the biggest reasons that we’re even going,” she said.