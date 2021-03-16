As captain of the Masakåda – Guam women’s national team – Anjelica Perez has a vested interest in building a talented pool of young athletes to feed into the program for its continued success.

Perez recently accepted the role of head coach for the Guam U17 women’s national team, part of a growing number of national athletes taking on coaching roles at the youth national level while training simultaneously to compete at the senior national level.

“As a Guam National Team player, captain, GFA ambassador, and fan of the best sport in the world, my decision to accept selection as the U17 Women’s National Team Head Coach is natural,” Perez said. “My main priorities are to retain the girls in the national development program and prepare them for entry into the senior team, serving as a constant motivator and guide and showing them the individual and team benefits of discipline, persistence, and commitment to the game.

A multi-sport athlete who played in college and starred on the high school scene, Perez said she is determined to improve the quality of football on island and enhance the culture.

“My goal is to create a training environment to prepare the girls for elite competition – particularly for, but not limited, to Asia,” she said.

Integrating education is a key component of the program, she said, adding exposure to international level of play whether it be through televised professional matches or conversations will only serve to elevate the game at the youth level.

Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director and head coach of the Masakåda, added his congratulations to Perez’s appointment, commenting on her investment in the growth of the sport.

“She will directly contribute to the sustainability and success of the women’s program, and the national program as a whole,” he said. “With her dedication and commitment to holistic development through the sport, as well as her personal determination to succeed, she will be an inspiration to many players moving up Guam’s elite player pathway.”

U17 training

The U17 team currently trains three times a week, committed to playing in the qualification round of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled for September this year.

Perez acknowledges the biggest challenge to training is the “the drought of games due to the pandemic.”

“Although a standard of performance is demanded at training, local competition has limits. Our national players need continuous experience in international games and camps throughout the year to improve at a global scale,” she said. “GFA is constantly developing the national calendar in a massive effort to achieve strategic goals.”

From player to coach

Perez was first called up to train with the national team at 14. In 2015 – seven years after her initial foray on to the national team – she was tapped to lead the women’s team. She scored her first two international goals in 2012 against Hong Kong in the EAFF Women’s East Asian Cup Preliminary Competition Round 1, a brace that helped the team come back from a 0-3 halftime deficit.

Perez, who has been playing since she was 9, suited up for the Orange Crushers FC and Guam Shipyard Wolverines. She earned multiple titles for the Lady Crushers and for the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers, her current club, in the women’s soccer league.

In high school, she was named to the all-island team all four years and was tapped as the league MVP in 2008 and 2009 with the Notre Dame Royals.

After high school, she suited up for the St. Martin’s University Saints. She was named to the All Conference Academic Team in 2011. The Saints compete as part of NCAA Division II’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Perez credits GFA with her development as a player and coach.

“GFA has sponsored my AFC “B” and “C” licensure courses and other elite coaching and administrative workshops which has fueled my desire to give back at the national level,” Perez said. “Ultimately, I want to manage the Women’s National Team. As Head Coach of the U17 Women’s National Team, I will learn tremendously from the players, and my mentor, Coach Kim. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a direct impact on the future (FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World) ranking of Guam.”