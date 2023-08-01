With three final events, Guam’s participation in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships finished Saturday with two personal records shattered and a respectable showing in the mixed 4x100 freestyle relay.

In a gutty, determined performance in the women’s 50-meter freestyle, Guam’s Mia Lee finished the event in 27.54 seconds, earning a new personal record. Guam’s James “Jimi” Hendrix, who competed in the men’s 100-meter butterfly, posted a personal best of 57.65. In a separate freestyle relay, Israel Poppe and Amaya Bollinger joined Hendrix and Lee and posted a time of 3:54.54.

“The 50-meter free is my favorite event because I just get to let it all out in a short sprint,” said Lee, who won Heat No. 4 in record time. “It’s such a fast race, so you don’t have a lot of time to think when you’re in the water.”

Although her dive into the water wasn’t perfect, her swim was.

“I could’ve had a better dive entry, but I was able to make up for it with my underwater kicks and my breakout,” said the 15-year-old Lee, who finished the heat first overall, 0.7 seconds faster than her closest competitor.

“Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with my times, but I know I can go faster,” said Lee, adding that her goal for the future is to “drop significant time and be a student-athlete that colleges would take interest in.”

Unlike other races, there isn’t time enough to scan the lanes and scope out the competition. But Lee couldn’t help herself. She knew that she was delivering her best-ever performance, so she went for it.

“As a swimmer, you can’t help yourself but look around the pool when you're swimming to see where you are compared to your competitors,” she said. “It’s what everybody does.”

A little more than two-thirds into the race, Lee’s confidence swelled as her wake swallowed up the other nine competitors.

“During the race, when I took a breath, I took a little look and I was pretty surprised to see that I was in front, heading into the last 15 meters,” she said. “Once you’re at the last 15, you have just got to drive your head down and attack the wall.”

After she touched the wall first, Lee saw her face flash across a larger-than-life monitor.

“It felt good seeing my face on the screen,” she said.

Along with setting records and raising her race profile, Lee said that she enjoyed competing in the World Championships, especially reuniting with her peers from throughout the region and sharing the pool with Olympic gold medalists.

“It’s always fun seeing your role models in action,” she said. “In the warm-down pool, you’ll see (Katie) Ledecky and Team USA, and it’s so cool to just see them in their element and realize that they are actually real people that joke around and have fun.”

She said that she loved reuniting with other athletes from Oceania, like the ones from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, and Samoa.

“It’s the people like that who make the meet more exciting,” she said.