Atkins Kroll BMW announced the winners of the 2nd Annual BMW Golf Cup at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club on Saturday. The tournament, in its second installment, adhered to a Single Callaway men’s and women’s format for men and women.

After careful tabulation with a net score of 71, Peter Montinola was declared the winner.

“By hosting the 2022 BMW Golf Cup, we were able to meaningfully reengage with our customers and show our appreciation to them for choosing BMW,” said Alex Hammett, Inchcape managing director for Asia developing markets. “Playing at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club, one of the world’s top 100 golf courses, elevated the competition and was the perfect location for another world-class BMW brand experience. We thank our participants for making our event a success.”

The golf course, designed by famous course architect Robin Nelson, offered pristine coastal views and dynamic terrain for golfers to enjoy. The course’s famous Hole No.12 was one of four holes that displayed the sought-after hole-in-one prize—a 2022 BMW X1.

Atkins Kroll, in a press release, gave special thanks to ASC Trust Corporation, Bank of Hawaii, Calvo’s Insurance, and First Hawaiian Bank for sponsoring the signature holes.

“We are pleased to present another BMW event that provides a premium golf experience for our customers,” said Trina Cruz, Atkins Kroll marketing and communications director. “The BMW Golf Cup is a special event that allows us to get to know our customers better and thank them for their continued loyalty. We congratulate our winners on their excellent finish and look forward to next year.”

AK BMW thanks the kind supporters of the 2022 BMW Golf Cup: Ambros Inc., who provided complimentary beverage stations throughout the course, Shell Guam for sponsoring the Outdoor Grab & Go Brunch, and Takagi & Associates for sponsoring the prize for the longest drive.

AK encourages the public to follow them on social media to view highlights of the 2022 BMW Golf Cup and stay tuned for upcoming AK events at Atkins Kroll Guam for Facebook and @akguam for Instagram.

(Daily Post Staff)