Around 1,000 fans showed up to the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon Saturday night to watch Guam take on the Philippines in the first match of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers.

Guam, in their first of two matches, lost to the Philippines 3-1.

Having played on newly-laid turf and under new LED lights, the first five minutes consisted of the usual feeling out process, but it didn't take much longer for the game to open up.

The Philippines got the first half chance as a nice through ball saw Nina Mathellis in on goal, albeit from a tough angle. Guam’s goalkeeper, Sierra Ruehl, left her line and made Mathellis take a touch away from goal to get around her, forcing a tame shot which Guam’s recovering defender handled easily. This, over the next 90 minutes, would not be the last interaction between Mathellis and Ruehl.

Both teams played positive soccer, sticking to their respective principles as they tried to gain the advantage. Guam was calm and composed as they looked to build out from the back, a pleasant development for a developing soccer nation that, not long ago, only dumped the ball forward as a way to relieve pressure, their only focus on minimizing the overall score line.

The Philippines, who looked to press early and often during Guam’s buildup, created some dangerous chances from the press, but a combination of some great defending from Guam and some big saves from Ruehl kept things tied up through the first 20 minutes.

Guam had some attacking success of their own, most notably through right-winger Aubrey Ibanez, who gave some fits to the Philippines' left back. Ibanez had a great run, taking off from just inside her own half-line, beating the Philippines off the dribble before going past their left fullback, who came across to cover, driving all the way into the box before forcing a save from the Philippines’ goalkeeper.

Soon after, though, the Philippines struck first, as a nice diagonal ball over the top found Mathellis in behind the Guam defense. She did well to peel off the right center back’s shoulder while the left center back was still recovering to get back into her space. Nicely, Ruehl came out but the ball sat up for Mathellis, who still had plenty to do as she settled and turned before firing into the Guam near post, putting the Philippines up 1-0.

The Philippines had a number of chances to add to their lead but Guam’s goalkeeper was always equal to the task as she made some great saves while also closing the distance to the shooters, well enough to force missed shots. Guam’s back four did a really good job as well, being very well organized throughout the first 45 minutes, working together to deny any other opportunities for the Philippines, as Guam entered halftime down 1-0.

As the second half started, the Philippines looked motivated, continuing to look for their second goal in hopes of putting the game to rest.

It was a familiar face in Mathellis who struck again for the Philippines, finishing neatly to the near post with her left foot from just inside the Guam 18-yard box to make it 2-0.

Both teams continued to battle, but Guam was next to light up the scoreboard.

Midfielder Melia Kukahiko lined up for a free kick from the right side, about 25 yards out from goal. Guam had five runners in the box, looking to get on the end of a cross, while all but one of the Philippines players were back defending.

While waiting on a cross, Kukahiko had other ideas, hitting a shot to the near-post corner. The Philippines’ goalkeeper appeared to make her best effort, but she wasn’t able to deal with it, leading to a roar from the crowd as Guam cut the lead in half, 2-1 – with plenty of time left to play.

Try as they must, Guam didn't get another shot past the Philippines goalkeeper and Mathellis. Mathellis, the clear player of the match, scored the hat trick, intercepting a pass before sprinting past two defenders and putting a bullet into the upper right corner to make it 3-1.

Unfortunately for Guam, that’s how the match ended, with the Philippines the deserved winners.

Team Guam gave a great account of themselves, and it was a great way to start their maiden U17 Asian Cup campaign. Coach Kimberly Sherman was very happy with her team’s performance, applauding the girls' teamwork and effort.

“Our teamwork is definitely one of our strengths, as the girls, even in a short time, have shown a great connection both on and off the pitch,” she said. “We will look to capitalize on that connection for the next game as we have a very quick turnaround.”

The Philippines' head coach, Alen Stajcic, was quite happy with his team.

“We had a bit of nerves early on, as it’s our first game, but it was a good group performance all around and I’m extremely pleased with how they performed and how they tried to execute our game plan over the 95 minutes,” he said.