The coronavirus has not reached Guam, but the effects of its scare certainly have and it has affected the island sports community.

The Guam Women’s National Baseball Team was supposed to play in the 13th Phoenix Cup in Hong Kong, but due to the possibility of contracting the deadly illness, the event is postponed.

The Hong Kong Baseball Association, on its website, shared the news.

“To tie in with the response level under the Preparedness and Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance being raised to Emergency Response Level, and avoid people from gathering, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department facilities, including baseball field, will be temporarily closed from 29, January 2020 until further notice.

“To support the government’s epidemic prevention efforts, the organizer has decided to cancel/postpone the Phoenix Cup 2020, originally scheduled for 7, and 10, February 2020.”

Keith Hattig, GWBNT head coach, confirmed the postponement and said organizers are hoping the tournament will resume in March.

He added the team will continue to practice weekly.

“The mood was sad for the ladies, … but they understand the severity of the virus,” Hattig said.

Bittersweet for Guam, having entered club teams in the Phoenix Cup since 2016, the 2020 tournament is supposed to be the first time sending a squad to compete in the National Team Division.

Important for Guam baseball, the opportunity to earn points in the World Baseball Softball Confederation is enormous.

At stake in Hong Kong, qualifying teams advance to the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup in Monterrey, Mexico.

The WBSC is the sport's governing body.

The World Cup, featuring teams from around the globe, takes place from Sept. 11-20.

With more than an extra month to hone their skills, the ladies plan on using the time to improve.

Joining Hattig, team Guam is coached by Pat Fejeran, manager; Paul Pangelinan, Pat Alvarez, Glen Nelson, and Dave Aguon.

“We’ve been working a lot on defense,” Hattig said, adding, the athletes, and the coaching staff have put in “a lot of hard work.”

With 17 quality athletes anchoring Team Guam, co-captains Tomisha Roberto, Tiana Chaco, and Meilani Quintanilla bring experience and talent. Pauly Quintanilla, a staple on the mound, hopes to see a lot of innings in Hong Kong.

“I have expressed to the ladies, 'you now represent Guam,'” Hattig said. “It’s a lot in their hands, and they are excited to go and play. I tell them, all the time, ‘you must want to win and play hard, and play smart.’”

With all eyes on Mexico and the virus, the road to the World Cup goes through Japan. In 2018, Japan won the World Cup.

But for now, Guam, along with the rest of the world, anxiously waits for news.

If the Phoenix Cup is canceled, Hattig will still try to get the team noticed. He'll have to resort to plan B.

“We need to get our foot in to be a part of WBSC,” he said.

I’m going to try and make contacts and reach out to other countries to see what they have, he added.

Hattig, a former minor leaguer with Triple A experience, knows Team Guam is competitive.

“I know the group we selected will do their best to represent Guam,” he said.