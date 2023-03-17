Toward the end of 2019, chatter started to emerge from Hong Kong that a deadly virus was beginning to circulate. The world had no idea what was in store. COVID-19 had not yet become a household word. Something was happening and that something was spreading fast. At the time, there were no lockdowns. But as the virus gained traction, what started out as a regional outbreak quickly turned into a pandemic.

In March 2020, the national team, previously under a club title, was only a couple of weeks away from attending the Phoenix Cup 2020 International Women’s Baseball Tournament in Hong Kong. COVID-19 struck, canceling the tournament and stripping away the opportunity to compete.

Now, three years later, the Guam women's national baseball team finds themselves in a similar position. They are days away from a Phoenix Cup tournament in Hong Kong, but the shroud of something deadly has dissipated and the players have never been busier preparing for the competition.

The Guam women's national baseball team was founded last year under the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

For most, waiting three years for a second opportunity to compete would feel like an eternity. However, Guam’s women's national baseball team took the time to band together, stronger than ever.

The Phoenix Cup, hosted by the Baseball Association of Hong Kong, is set for March 24-26 at the San Tso Wan Recreation Ground and Lion Rock Park Baseball Field, in eastern Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Under the leadership of coaches Pat Fejeran, Patrick Alvarez, Keith Hattig, Glen Nelson and pitching coach Paul Pangelinan, and three captains, Sherika Cabrera, Larissa Dirige and Tamisha Fejeran, the team has been practicing several days a week with additional expectations for athletes to work out and condition on their own. The team, a mix of rookies and veterans, started off raw but has formed into a cohesive unit.

“In the beginning, it was complicated because a lot of them are new, whereas some of the players have played with each other before,” said Alvarez, sharing that it took effort and time to become a cohesive unit. “To get our chemistry, it took time. But the more we practice, the more we start to gel. They are gaining more confidence and we, as coaches, are getting more confidence as well.”

With a late start of their baseball season and the hope of attracting players to join the team, tryouts were hosted in January.

“This is good that there are still some of us here that remember, but also we have new people who can learn from us and we can learn from them as well,” Dirige said. “It's for the future of the women’s national baseball team when we are done.”

Cabrera said the team is working hard.

“Our coaches are here to guide us and coach us to be the best that we can be going out there,” she said.

With expertise in softball, the women’s team made it clear they are not afraid of baseball and the trials it possesses.

“We all played softball. We are all used to softball, but we’re not shy about baseball. We all know the game and know what we have to do,” added Cabrera. “It's all mental but we’ve been preparing and working hard for the past two months. We’ve been putting it all together.”

Guam has competed at the Phoenix Cup in the past, but that was over six years ago. Not many on the team have experienced this level of competition during their athletic career. And if Guam is to hoist the cup, they will first have to get past powerhouse teams from China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taipei.

For Tamisha Fejeran, one of the team’s returnees to Hong Kong, she is looking forward to competing with the national team.

“I’ve been playing since the league was founded, when we first went to Hong Kong, since 2016,” she said. “It feels good to be able to go back.”

With a focused mindset, even with their late start, the national team is set on placing on the podium.

Tamisha Fejeran said that meshing as a team is just as important as knowing your skills.

“We all need to gel as a team,” she said. “We have some new girls that are still in high school. Communication is the key to winning.”

Coaches, captains and athletes all expressed gratitude for all who helped prepare the team – the unsung heroes, without whom the trip would not be possible.

“I’d like to thank our spouses,” Pat Fejeran said. “They put in a lot of work helping the team. They are always out here helping us, just like we are out here helping the girls.”

The following will be headed to Hong Kong:

Players

• Roxy Sugiyama, left field/pitcher

• Lang Philip, center field/utility

• Kadence Chaco, left field

• Christine Bansil, right field

• Nikki Paulino, center field/designated hitter

• Lana Diaz, catcher

• Sam Quinata, catcher

• Larissa Dirige, first base

• Sherika Cabrera, second base

• Sirena Cepeda, shortstop/third base

• Coco Quinata, shortstop/pitcher

• Julie Nelson, first base

• Hazelle Derbai, pitcher

• Merced Flores, pitcher

• Tamisha Fejeran, pitcher/third base

• Paully Quintanilla, pitcher

• Nikki Leon Guerrero, pitcher

Coaches

• Pat Fejeran, manager

• Keith Hattig, head coach

• Glen Nelson, assistant coach

• Pat Alvarez, assistant coach

• Paul Pangelinan, pitching coach

• Duck Aguon, trainer