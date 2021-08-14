With more than $3 million in federal grants available for sports organizations and community-based revitalization projects through mayors' offices, the Phoenix Wrestling Club was awarded $201,000 for its Roots and Wings Extension Program.

The money awarded to PWC will be used to promote healthy lifestyle choices for the island's youth, including abstaining from tobacco, drugs and alcohol.

“The Phoenix Wrestling Club put a great deal of effort into preparing and presenting a proposal (for) youth prevention programs that focus on enhancing youths' life skills in an effort to hopefully prevent them from engaging in tobacco, alcohol and drug use,” said Terry Debold, a PWC board member. “Applying evidence-based programs, such as the Leadership & Resiliency program, we conduct activities with groups of students that encourage and promote a healthier, safer lifestyle and teach participants skills to cope with and overcome life's challenges.”

The PWC grant proposal was one of 77 approved under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant.

The money comes from Education Stabilization Funds allocated to the Office of the Governor and unexpended grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, or the CARES Act.

Funding amounts were based on the recommendations of the review panels, availability of funds, and requirements set by the U.S. Department of Education,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s office said in a press release.

“We are grateful to our governor, Lou Leon Guerrero and the lieutenant governor, Josh Tenorio, and the Grant Review Committee and Sports Council for their consideration in providing this much-needed financial resource that will have a direct positive impact in the lives of our youth,” Debold said.