A new sport on Guam continues to grow as the organization that leads it continues to do outreach in the community.

Madeline “Ronni” Connelly, president of the Pickleball Guam Association, said the sport hasn’t been on the island very long, but it has grown significantly.

Pickleball, played on a small court with a low net, lightweight plastic balls and paddles, is similar to tennis but easier to learn and to become proficient.

The association’s membership has nearly doubled to 85 people in recent months and continues to grow, she said.

Connelly recently conducted an outreach with students from Pacific Islands University with professor Karyn Sorenson.

Sorenson is a very good pickleball player and Connelly asked if they could put on a fun event for the students, Connelly said.

Sorenson had brought pickleball to the university before COVID-19, but the pandemic stopped all playing of the sport.

They got two nets, new paddles sponsored by Electrum Pickleball and balls. The two taught about 12 students the rules of the game and how to play the sport in about three hours.

“The most wonderful comment which is a comment which you always want when you’re teaching anybody anything is that they didn't realize how much fun it was and that they can’t wait to try again,” Connelly said.

She said many of the students are Micronesian and it was exciting to know that by teaching them they could bring pickleball back to their islands, helping to spread the sport around Micronesia.

The event was successful and she said she’ll talk to the head of the university to see if they can schedule monthly events. But the students have the nets, the paddles and balls so pickleball is something they can do together whenever they want - like after school.

“They have all the things they need to continue,” Connelly said.

She said she’d like to return to the school to teach a little bit more, but after the three hours together they already know how to keep score and play the game.

She said the event helps complete the organization’s mission statement which is to teach and educate people about pickleball.

“It was really quite rewarding,” she said.

Connelly said one of the best things about pickleball is that it is easy to learn and it’s a sport that doesn’t require a lot of athletic skill to play.

“It can be competitive if you want, it can be social; you can play it anywhere,” she said.

You don’t need to have a special place to play, all you need is some tape, a net and it’s a quick learning curve and there isn’t any need for special lessons.

“You can have a good time right off the bat,” Connelly said.

She said there are already pockets of people playing pickleball around the island and they will soon be able to have leagues and different kinds of competition.

“The word is getting out,” she said.

In the future the association hopes to find a home for the sport, but funding is an issue. The association is thankful to Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera who allows them to play three times a week at the Tamuning tennis courts. The support has helped the sport grow.

“Ideally, of course that would be nice to have your own home of pickleball and that will happen,” Connelly said.

She said people should think about how they can keep younger people active and healthy and engaged in the community because you’re going to have a healthy community.

“It is all of our responsibility to try to make this happen on Guam,” she said.