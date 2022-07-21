Daniel Moore, 33, is one of the world’s best pickleball players, and he’s coming to Guam.

“I’ve been tracking him down for a year,” Pickleball Guam Association President Ronni Connelly said of Moore, a certified pickleball instructor who is sponsored by Paddletek, a leading paddle and athletic clothing manufacturer.

Moore, who played for the Azusa Pacific University Cougars Men's Tennis Team, parlayed his tennis skills into an accomplished pickleball career. Along with several first-place finishes and gold medals, which include open division tournament wins in Spain, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and the U.S., Moore has taught pickleball in 15 countries. He is also responsible for introducing the sport in China, Japan and Kenya.

Later this evening, after arriving on island, the nine-time national champion Moore will meet and greet Guam's pickleball community at the public tennis courts in Tamuning. Over the next three days, he will also teach a series of clinics geared for intermediate and advanced players at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“I am very excited to travel to Guam and take part in teaching clinics to the local pickleball players,” Moore said.

“Pickleball has been growing all over the world, and is the fastest growing sport in America. I hope that Guam will also become a thriving pickleball community where people from all over the world will want to travel and play,” added Moore, co-owner of pickleballtrips.com, a web-based business that combines sports with travel.

Growing in leaps and bounds

While the PGA is less than one year old and does not yet have its own facility, since its inception in 2021, the nonprofit has experienced exponential growth. With more than 100 members, what started out as Connelly’s dream has turned into a growing, member-driven organization.

“The Pickleball Guam Association and President Ronni Connelly are doing a great job promoting the sport and I am excited to be able to support them however I can,” Moore said.

Connelly, gracious for Moore’s support, hopes the sport continues to grow as demand swells amid an environment with limited court time. For the past several months, the PGA, thanks to Tamuning Mayor Louise C. Rivera, has called the four village tennis courts in Tamuning its home.

“She really has been amazing,” said Connelly, thanking the mayor. “But the other thing is, pickleball is growing. And now we need to get the other villages involved. I want to find somebody who wants to build some pickleball courts.”

The Tamuning courts, which are not set up for pickleball, need to be outfitted with lines, nets and frames each time they are used.

“God, if we only had our own courts,” Connelly said. “Pickleball is ready to have their own courts.”