It’s a massive week for the Pickleball Guam Association.

Included on the PGA’s lineup of events are multiple clinics for advanced players with nine-time U.S. national champion Daniel Moore hosting free clinics and Japan Pickleball Association President Yoko Taniguchi on Guam to help raise and generate even more interest in the nation’s fastest-growing sport.

Playing since 2014, Moore has traveled worldwide for championships games and clinics alike, primarily responsible for starting the sport in Japan.

“I actually was the one who started pickleball in Japan and I’ve helped spread it around Asia,” Moore said. “So I would love for the community to keep growing.”

Moore's all-day clinics, specifically adapted for advanced players, will take place this weekend at the University of Guam Calvo Field House Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“I teach people how to practice, improve and use better strategy,” Moore said. “So, hopefully, people can keep improving their game.”

This will be Moore’s second visit to the island, and he couldn’t be more excited to reach out to the local pickleball community.

“I definitely want to keep coming back! The pickleball community in Guam is super welcoming and fun,” Moore said. “I actually have a pickleball travel business, so I want to bring Japanese players to play or compete in Guam in the future.”

Ronni Connelly, PGA president, is humbled that Moore has chosen to return.

“It’s a great honor to have him on Guam,” she said. “We are very lucky that someone of his caliber could take time for us.”

PGA on Tuesday held a free play practice session with Taniguchi at the Tamuning tennis courts. Arriving with her daughter and several students, the international players joined Guam’s pickleball community for fun and learning.

“The most amazing thing was that everyone was having so much fun – even seniors or teenagers, beginners or advanced,” Taniguchi said. “I saw everyone having fun, and that’s the important thing.”

Connelly told The Guam Daily Post PGA will be presenting a friendship plaque to Taniguchi and hosting play on four courts from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at the Guam National Tennis Center.

As a young association since February 2021, the PGA strives to teach many people, young or old, about their sport.

Albert Manansala, a player and a member of PGA since the beginning, said the goal of their community is to promote a collaborative atmosphere.

“Every time we get visitors, we try to accommodate them,” he said. “They are pretty good players and we want to promote camaraderie.”

An association of 140 members, the PGA has enjoyed steady growth, promoting the sport in some of the island’s schools.

“We promote the sport and teach in elementary schools,” Manansala said. “We brought pickleball to Pacific Islands University … in Mangilao March 2021. Hopefully, later on, it can become an interscholastic sport or part of a PE program.”

To learn more about the PGA, email ronni@pickleballguam.org.