Bligh Madris is the first Palauan baseball player to hit Major League Baseball.

In a report from Fan Sided and Rob Biertempfei of The Athletic, Madris, who has grinding out in the minors at first base and outfield, will be joining the Pittsburg Pirates on Tuesday. Madris is a minor league prospect who has worked his way up the ladder and, according to FanSided, very deserving of a spot on the roster.

Madris has spent 46 games with Triple A Indianapolis. Over those 46 games, he batted .304/.318/.519 with five home runs. June was an impressive month for the Palauan southpaw, who has hit .400 with two home runs. According to Fan Sided, Madris adds depth and a dimension to the Pirates game as a lefty, who have been shown to have a distinct advantage at PNC Park.

The call up is a dream come true for the Madris family - who have been supporting the 26-year-old Bligh in his dreams to become a major leaguer.

“As a Palauan, it makes me extremely proud and it is humbling that my son means so much to so many. It is overwhelming the support he receives,” Style Madris said in an interview a few weeks ago. “It makes me proud that he is able to do something that can bring so many together.”

Since he was 5 years old, Bligh Madris has been playing baseball, Style Madris said.

“Encouraging Bligh? Bligh is self-motivated and driven. We never pushed him to play ball. The decision has always been his. We have supported his decisions and have gladly done whatever needed to be done to make sure he has had what he has needed,” Style Madris said.

Style has nothing but praise for Bligh.

No matter where he goes, he always remembers where he comes from. I couldn’t be more proud to have him as a son,” he said.