The Crowns Paradise Performance Chassis Specialists Dodgers was the only team to beat the Pirates in round-robin play, but with the UOG Endowment Foundation Invitational baseball championship on the line, the swashbuckling batters came out on top.

In Friday night's championship game at the Triple J Baseball Fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo, the Pirates defeated the Dodgers 8-4.

The Pirates scored all of their runs in two innings, connecting for four runs in both the bottom of the second and fifth innings.

The Dodgers got things going in the top of the third inning, scoring a pair of runs. They added one more run in both the sixth and seventh innings, but pitcher Arren Yatar was too strong for the Dodgers to effectively mount a comeback. Through six innings, the Pirates' ace allowed three runs, five hits, struck out four and allowed four free passes.

Leading the Pirates' plate appearances, Peter Wall, DeShon Naputi and Dominic Cruz had two hits each.