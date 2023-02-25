The Bud Light Women’s Futsal League will begin playoff matches Sunday at the Guam Sports Complex Gym with the league’s four top-ranked teams vying for the 2023 championship title, Guam Football Association announced in a press release.

Sunday will feature No. 2 Guam Shipyard playing against No. 3 Bank of Guam Strykers I in the first of two semifinal playoff matches at 1 p.m., followed by No. 1 Quality Distributors against No. 4 Sidekicks SC.

In Feb. 19’s final regular season matches, Sidekicks SC nabbed the fourth and final spot in the playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Islanders FC. Christina Duenas led all scorers with two goals and teammates Mia Santos and Chloe Salas also scored in the win. Erlissa Delfin, Kristina Delos Reyes and Isabella Bass scored for the Islanders.

Guam Shipyard defeated the Southern Cobras 14-8 in the day’s highest scoring match, led by Golden Boot winner Colleen Naden’s four goals. Arisa Recella contributed a hat trick and teammates Hannah Cruz and Moana Taijeron each scored twice in the win. Kaya Ignacio, Monica Iriarte and Veronica Dydasco also scored for Guam Shipyard. Cindy Maestrecampo led all scorers with a double hat trick in her team’s loss and teammates Ana Constantino and Crista Cruz each scored once.

The Bank of Guam Strykers I defeated the University of Guam Tritons 8-1, led by Koharu Minato, who scored half of the winning team’s goals. Ariya Cruz completed a hat trick in the win and teammate Richelle Ragadio also scored. Jazmin Samonte scored UOG’s lone goal.

Quality Distributors blanked Mosa’s 5-0 with two goals from Zoie Terrill and one each from Monica Marquez, Marlena Connelley and India Sheppard.

In the day’s other match, Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat defeated the Bank of Guam Strykers II 3-0 with two goals from Ha’ani Bettis. The Heat’s other goal came on a Strykers II own goal.

Quality Distributors is the lone undefeated team in the league, riding a seven-match winning streak following its lone draw of the season in Week 4 with the Bank of Guam Strykers I. Quality goalkeeper Chyna Ramirez is the league’s Golden Glove winner, allowing the fewest goals in the most minutes played as a goalkeeper. Quality allowed only nine goals in 11 weeks of play.

The Strykers I lead the league in goals scored with 95 for the season and a +80 goal differential, the best goal differential in the league.

During the regular season, Quality Distributors defeated Sidekicks SC 5-1 in Week 5. Guam Shipyard defeated the Bank of Guam Strykers I 3-2 in Week 6.

The winners from the semifinal matches will move on to the championship match set for 2 p.m. March 5. The losing teams from the semifinal matches will compete for third place at 1 p.m. March 5.