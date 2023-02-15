PONY asks youth baseball stakeholders to meet Sunday at Okkodo

Guam PONY Baseball is seeking support for upcoming off-island trips to the Philippines and Japan, where top teams from the region will compete in the Asia Pacific Zone Regional Baseball Tournament.

In a press release, PONY, or Protect Our Nation’s Youth, shared the proposed 2023 travel schedule, which will pit Guam youngsters against elite players from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan.

"There are many advantages to regional tournament play, not the least of which is the travel experience players gain and extension of their knowledge through close contact with players from other areas and environments,” PONY Guam said in the release. “From regional zone tournaments comes the opportunity to challenging competition with a chance at the season-ending World Series.”

Along with high-level baseball competition, PONY Guam stresses the many benefits of playing internationally, including family bonding and team building, gaining skills that will help later in life, especially in any chosen careers, and pure enjoyment.

“This is the best part of playing travel baseball, a unique opportunity to visit new places and see how the game is taught and played in different countries,” PONY organizers wrote in the release. “Benefits of participation can last a lifetime.”

Players, coaches and parents interested in international PONY baseball are urged to meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Triple J Okkodo Baseball Field.

For more information, please email pony@guambaseball.com.