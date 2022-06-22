The PONY Youth Baseball Academy recently held a weeklong session for aspiring youth baseball athletes at the Triple J Guam Baseball Fields at Okkodo High School, the PONY Baseball organization stated in a press release.

Focused on athlete skill development and making positive choices, the participants went through a week of daily warmups, simulated games and group and individual training, as well as daily sessions on making healthy lifestyle choices.

The focus for the presentations was on the effects of tobacco, drugs and alcohol on individuals, families and the community. The key component was prevention. They wrapped up the week with a quick lunch at Papa John's with former chief of police Fred Bordallo as the keynote speaker to reinforce the themes taught throughout the week.

The main mission of PONY Baseball and PONY Baseball Academy is to continue to provide opportunities for the island's youth to learn, practice and play baseball. The second prong of the mission is to promote and educate youth and their families about healthy living by exercising, eating right and learning about the harmful effects of tobacco, vaping, drugs and alcohol use on people.

"With all of the positive feedback from parents and players, we will look to do more youth academies and leagues in the future," the PONY Baseball organization stated in the press release.