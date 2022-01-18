Let’s play ball!

The island’s middle schools – in partnership with Guam PONY Baseball and sponsored by South Pacific Petroleum Corporation 76 – is gearing up for its 2022 season, aimed at providing competitive safe baseball activity for students.

Targeting Feb. 12 as a start date and running through March, the new season will feature multiple games on Saturdays at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field located on the Okkodo High School Campus.

"Guam PONY is very appreciative that 76 continues their support of youth sports on Guam. 76 is dedicated to support healthy lifestyle-inspired activities through innovative baseball programs like 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League," said Bill Bennett, league director.

An annual league that runs January through March features all middle schools. In 2020, the league had four teams and PONY aims to see the league grow with new teams each year.

The middle school league requires no registration league fee for teams to enter this year's league. Baseballs, umpire officials, and field usage fees are also covered by the league sponsor 76 and Guam PONY Baseball.

Governed by the National Federation of High School rules, the games will be under the jurisdiction of the Guam Amateur Baseball Officials Association.

"This league will also allow the 11-14 year old student athletes to further hone their baseball skills to prepare them for more advanced play in high school," stated a press release from the organization.

League officials and team coaches will work together to model good sporting behavior and on-field safety. Plus positive values that are learned in this league will serve the players as they further their baseball life and beyond.

Middle schools or a combination of schools that would like to form a team in this year's league should contact Guam PONY Baseball, Bill Bennett at 671-483-6500 to register their team.

(Daily Post Staff)