In less than a month, Guam Amateur Baseball Association will be hosting its 10th GABA PONY Colt/Palomino Fall Baseball League at the Triple J Auto Guam Baseball Academy fields at Okkodo High School. Games will take place Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays.

Special to this year’s league, funding was made possible via a Substance Abuse Prevention Grant awarded to GABA. Funding from the grant will cover baseballs, lighting expenses and field expenses, and an end-of-season pizza party.

The cost to join the league is $100 per team.

Teams, which must consist of 13 to 18-year-olds, are guaranteed six games, with a single-elimination, postseason tournament. With cash prizes awarded to the first and second-place teams, the champions will receive $750 and the runners-up will rake in $300.

But before the first pitch is thrown, the first hit garnered or inaugural run scored, league officials will host a managers’ meeting at Capricciosa at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Hagåtña.

For more information, email gba@guambaseball.com or call Bill Bennett at 671-483-6500 or Mike Soderquist at 671-858-1238.

“PONY Baseball is extremely excited to start a new fall league for our Guam youth,” said Bennett, GABA president in a news release.

“GABA is committed to promoting opportunities for youth to play, learn and improve their baseball skills,” added Soderquist, GABA public information officer. “At the same time, we are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle for Guam’s youth. That is why we are excited about the opportunity to educate the players and parents about the issues and hazards of alcohol, tobacco and drug use within our community."

Soderquist said that GABA is proud to continue their work with Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center by educating youth about these issues.

“GABA will provide guest speakers and presenters for the players and parents during various parts of the season,” Bennett said. “Most importantly, the players will have another league and games to hone their baseball skills, baseball IQ and stay active.”

“We look forward to another great season of ball! Let’s play ball!” he said.