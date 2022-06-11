Dr. Thomas Shieh announced the winners of the 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year. In honor of his grandmother, who prioritized education and instilled many of Shieh’s life lessons, the award is a coveted one awarded to the male and female scholar-athletes who have excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

"The selection process is always a difficult one, but, at the end, this year, two of them were able to rise to the top,” Shieh said in his official announcement. “Our students have gone through tremendous adversity these last few years during the pandemic. They had to adjust to online classes, in-person classes, mandatory distancing, among other restrictions, especially with sports.”

Despite the challenges, two rose to the top, shining above the accolades of the seven other finalists. Coleman S.K. Pool of Harvest Christian Academy and Makayla Atoigue of Notre Dame were officially named the 2022 Shieh Scholar Athlete of Year. Each awardee received a new Apple Mac Air and $2,000 to be used toward their educational endeavors.

Pool, a star wrestler, will be pursuing a biochemistry degree on a pre-medical track at Oklahoma University on an ROTC Scholarship. Atoigue, a high-octane rugger, will be attending Brown University to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

“Congratulations to their parents, families and their respective schools! Both scholar-athletes carry a straight-A average, multiple honors in academics and sports and service to the community,” he said.

Pool, an All-Island athlete, chose Oklahoma to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“I have done well following Tommy. He, too, attended Harvest and was captain of the FD wresting team, and he, too, was an All-Island wrestling champion. For many years, we have shared the same ambition to become physicians,” he said in an earlier interview.

He thanked his coaches for instilling a sense of discipline and pride in their games. He thanked his parents for always showing their support.

“I was blessed with two loving parents who supported me my whole life and sacrificed so much in allowing me to succeed,” he said. “I must mention again my brother, Tommy Pool, who has been the trailblazer for me. I have followed him everywhere since I was a baby. His achievements became my goals as I desired always to stand shoulder to shoulder with him. I hope we can continue to meet our challenges in life together always.”

Atoigue, who competed in wrestling and rugby, said in an earlier interview that she was blessed to be one of the Shieh finalists.

“Reading about those finalists at a time where I couldn't even fathom where my high school career would take me gave me the motivation to work hard and strive further in my athletics, in the classroom and for my community,” she said.

In her interview, she thanked her coaches for molding her work ethic and honing her feats on the athletic field. However, she threw her thanks to her biggest supporter.

“My deepest appreciation goes to my mom. She's overcome all and any adversities that came her way to give me the life I have today. A woman of deep morals, respect, humility and drive, there's no one else I strive to embody rather than her,” Atoigue said. “I could speak of her accomplishments, her sacrifices, her struggles, what she has done for me and given to me, but none of it could come close to conveying the sheer amount of support she's provided and, moreover, my appreciation and love for her. Thank you, Mom, for believing in me when I didn’t.”