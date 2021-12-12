Despite the setbacks the Guam Swimming Federation has experienced by not having a public training facility dating back to the previous decade, a four-member contingent will compete in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships later this month in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

As Guam’s two public pools lay in ruin, looking more like deserts than welcoming oases for training and competition, Guam’s Mineri Gomez, 20, Mark Imazu, 17, Israel Poppe, 15 and Keana Santos, 14, will head to the Middle East to test their skills and gain valuable experience against the best athletes in the world.

“I am excited to swim my events because it's been a long time since the last short course competition, and I am looking forward to what I can do,” said Gomez, who last represented Guam in international competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which, because of the coronavirus pandemic, took place in 2021. “I am also excited to see my swimming friends from other countries I was able to meet at the Olympic Games. It will be very nice to see them again at Abu Dhabi.”

Imazu, who will be competing in the 400-meter and 1,500-meter Freestyle events, looks forward to cutting time and meeting his sports heroes, which include Olympic medalists for the United States and abroad. At the competition, he hopes Caeleb Dressel, the Sports Illustrates 2021 Athlete of the Year and a seven time Olympic gold medalist.

“I'm excited to see big athletes and I want to I see how much they can influence other summers like me to become better swimmers,” Imazu said. “I want to ask him: ‘Like, wow, how’s your training? And how long did it take for you to get here, to this stage?’”

While Dressel’s and other world champion swimmers' journeys to the the top of swimming has been aided with loads of funding, sponsorship opportunities and access to the world’s best facilities and coaches, GSF’s pilgrimage to Abu Dhabi has been humble in comparison.

With very few local competitions, only available when the military teams host meets at their facilities and when pandemic-based restrictions allow, Team Guam’s access to acceptable training has been limited.

For the past two years, GSF’s top swimmers have trained in the Piti Channel, which a color commentator at the 2020 Tokyo Games mistakenly, but aptly reported as the “Pity Channel,” and, more recently, have been training at the Ysrael Sports Complex at St. John’s School in Upper Tumon.

A few days a week, GSF and another team have been able to use the St. John’s pool on a limited basis, enough time to work on some skills, but not enough to amount to serious training or desired improvement.

“Actually, we've been only practicing an hour, every practice,” Imazu said. “And those practices are only three times a week. … That's all we have."

The GSF is now falling behind other nations, and, if a longterm solution doesn’t present itself soon, will continue to get capsized by the competition.

Imazu told The Guam Daily Post that Guam swimming now stands pretty low, stressing that would change with regular access to training. He also said that if you want to succeed and get better at the world championships, you need a pool.

“If we had time for training every day, I think we'll be faster,” Imazu said. “We would have been working on more of our techniques and stuff. But right now, it's all about the distances to get in. And even though we have all these training limits, I hope we do our best.”

For Gomez, unlike former NBA great Allen Iverson who infamously denounced his importance to practice during a May 2015 press conference, practice is the key to achieving the next level.

“Practice is always the key to success,” she said. “It may sound cheesy or familiar to some people, but I believe in this phrase and I have experienced it for many years. Coach Don (San Agustin) always tells us during practice: ‘Whatever you do in practice, you do the same in competitions.’ It confused me at first, but later I realized that practice reflects on our performance when it comes to competitions.”

Despite Team Guam’s limitation, they are excited to dazzle in the desert.

“My personal goal for this upcoming short course swimming competition in Abu Dhabi is to meet my personal best in both of my events,” Gomez said. “I will be swimming the 100-meter Freestyle and 100-meter Butterfly. I will do my best in both events, like I always do in any other swimming competition,” added the Olympian.

She added that she is blessed to have a good support system, including her coaches and parents who have been training and supporting her throughout her career. She also thanked St. John’s for providing a pool for Team Guam to train in during these hard times.

San Agustin said that the “aura and experience of the atmosphere will be exciting to the Guam swimmer.”

“I'm expecting each to do their most to better their individual times,” and “most of all, enjoy the experience and have fun.”