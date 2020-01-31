As the broken, neglected public pool in Hagåtña remains an eyesore, the swimming community has been without its favorite place to cool off, practice, and unwind.

As a temporary solution, the Department of Parks and Recreation on Wednesday suggested patrons use the Dededo pool.

“Due to the temporary closure of the Agana pool, the new hours of operation for the Dededo pool are as follows: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-to-Saturday; closed on Mondays,” stated DPR in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience and apologize for any convenience this has caused.”

The Dededo pool, as improperly maintained as the Hagåtña pool, is green, and lacks chlorine.

A source close to the situation indicated on Thursday that a lifeguard tested the pool and discovered it lacked chemicals.

“The safety of all our pool patrons is our top priority,” said DPR Director Richard Ybanez.

With a hefty $200,000 price tag and a 3- to 4-month lead time for the Hagåtña pool’s filtration system to be fixed, and the Dededo pool experiencing similar neglect, Guam’s public pool users are without options.

On Jan. 16, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency tested the Hagåtña pool and determined the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels.

In an apparent effort to reverse an algae bloom, the pool has been shocked, or superchlorinated.

"It sounds like they shocked the pool,” said Clayton Duvall, who has managed and maintained pools for over 40 years, including the Hagåtña pool. “It was looking pretty green, which tells me they didn’t have enough chlorine.”

The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces.

"Bottom line, it’s all about the funding,” Duvall said. “The staff I used to deal with at DPR was spot on when it came to knowing what to do and (the) willingness to keep the facility open. …

“I believe they now have a contractor that faces the exact same problem, with the exception that the personnel are not as dedicated and trained and, from what I hear, fed up with the whole maintenance program because of funding issues.”

Canton Construction, who has the maintenance contract for both pools, addressed the public earlier this month.

“We just work with what we have,” said Ron Su from Canton.

“If there are no chemicals to treat the pool, due to lack of resources, then back to the green,” Duvall told The Guam Daily Post. “If it wasn’t for the swim teams needing the facility for practice, and public use, (it’s) better to let it stay green and throw tilapia in and turn it into a fish farm.”