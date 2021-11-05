Due to poor field conditions at Southern High School, Saturday morning's Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association football game between the Dolphins and the Tiyan High School Titans has been rescheduled for later that evening.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., will now be played at George Washington High School at 7 p.m. The Titans, 2-1-0, enter the game with a one-game winning streak. The Dolphins, after defeating the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in their season opener, have dropped the last two games.