Editor's note: This is the second part of a multipart article chronicling Southern High School Dolphins scholar-athlete Rainier Porras' journey from a boy growing up in Agat, to graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Along the journey, Porras dealt with rejection, overcame obstacles and defied the odds.

Nothing in Rainier Porras’ life had ever come easy, and nothing had ever been handed to him. As a Southern High School student-athlete, he studied and trained harder than most and those around him became better athletes, and better people.

On Saturday, in a crowd-less ceremony, as President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address, Porras graduated from the United States Military Academy West Point. As the president spoke, the 24-year-old man from Agat, who had twice before been rejected by the 218-year old prestigious institution, beamed with pride.

“On the behalf of our entire nation, let me say congratulations to the incredible West Point class of 2020,” said President Trump to the new batch of second-lieutenants. “We are here to celebrate your achievements, and great achievements they are. ... Few places in the English language and few places in history have commanded as much awe and admiration as West Point.”

Bouncing back

As a standout Dolphins cross-country runner and track and field athlete, Porras' goals were to lead his teams to podiums and earn an NCAA Division I scholarship. And, in his mind, there was only one school he wanted to attend - it was West Point or bust.

Upon graduation, West Point denied Porras and the heartbroken Dolphin enrolled at the University of Guam. After a year at UOG, he applied again but was rejected. But, this time, he was invited to attend The United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York.

Instead of crumbling or thumbing his nose at the lesser institution and cowering to the pressure, he accepted the offer and, one year later, became a West Point cadet.

“… You just have to keep going,” Porras said. “Talent will help you out, but resiliency and grit are going to be the key factors to how successful you’re going to be.

“I’ve even seen talented people at school - I’ve seen really, really smart people fall flat on their faces, but, because of the lack of resiliency, they were unable to make it.”

A born leader

Before Porras' career began at Southern and he suited up for the Toninos, Dolphins running was underwhelming. With him as their captain, they became contenders and earned the island’s respect.

“Oh my God, he was awesome,” said Southern coach and athletic director Marv Linder. “Rainier was one of those athletes that come once in a lifetime. I’ve had other great athletes, too, but Rainier was like a leader. … I didn’t have to worry about the team being prepared, because Rainier was always on them."

As much as Linder loved and respected Porras, the young, determined student-athlete returned the admiration. He enjoyed the life-lessons Linder taught him and was proud to be southern strong.

“One of the greatest things I appreciated about Southern High School was that I had such very supportive teachers and coaches,” Porras said.

Mr. Linder was another father figure to me, he added.

“He was a big part of developing me as an athlete," he said.

I was fortunate to have such great instructors who were willing to go above and beyond to develop me in my learning. I had teachers who lent their rooms whenever we had projects. It was just a great environment to be in, he added.

“To me, Southern was a big part of my developmental years," Porras said. "So, I was very fortunate that I was surrounded by a great group of people.”

As a student, Porras was top-10 academically. As an athlete, he was a game-changer, not afraid of pushing the envelope and trying something new, even if it meant falling flat on his face.

“I remember one track meet, he got so upset,” recalled Linder. “He wanted to run the 300-(meter) hurdles. ... About the sixth hurdle, he hit the hurdle and went down really hard. He went down so hard that it scared me.

“He got up and he finished the race in the top three or four positions. I’ll never forget it.”

The following day, at practice, Porras walked up to his coach and showed off his deeply-bruised chest and a swollen face.

“We were laughing about it,” recalled Linder. … "That’s the type of person he was. Whatever he did, he wanted to win.”

Beating expectations

As Southern cross-country and track and field became better, Porras and his teammates became closer, casual acquaintances turning into life-long friendships.

Porras loved competing alongside his friends, and he felt pride every time he represented Southern High. However, not everybody respected the Dolphins, and some even disparaged the school.

At a meet, a competitor from another school approached Porras and read “Southern” emblazoned across his chest, stared him down, and said, “'Heh. Southern. Interesting,'” recalled Porras. “Back then, I didn’t know how I felt about it. I just shrugged it off.”

That was the last time that athlete saw the front of Porras’ jersey. As Porras crossed the finish line in first place, he felt pride, not as an individual, but as in important member of a team.

Porras said that Linder was responsible for bringing the athletes together and creating chemistry.

“Mr. Linder united us as a team,” he said.

The sport is very individual, but coach Linder was able to put it into perspective that we were not only running for ourselves, but the team, said Porras.

We poured our hearts and souls into every single one of our teammates, he added.

“Over the years of training and grinding with each other, we developed such a great bond,” he said.

An uncommon athlete and a stronger man

In 2014, after graduating from Southern, Porras and Linder remained close friends.

“He’s an officer in the Army, now - a West Point graduate,” Linder said. “I am so proud of him.”

Linder, who had planned on attending the graduation but was relegated to watching it on YouTube due to the coronavirus pandemic, sees Porras as a role model and is proud to have been a part of his life.

“He’s a good kid,” Linder said. … “He impressed me from day one. ... He was always the first at practice, and always the last to leave. When we finished practice, he was still practicing.”

When I teach these kids to run, I also teach them about life, he added.

For Linder, Porras is an example of what can be accomplished with sheer determination and the capability being able to overcome the most daunting obstacles.

“You’re going to make mistakes, but it’s how you pick yourself up and persevere is what makes the man or woman you are," Linder said. “You don’t have to be perfect, but try to do your best at whatever you do.

“Rainier is one of the guys that did.”